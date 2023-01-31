Discipline and Flexibility together with 21K

New Delhi (India), January 30: With the paradigm shift in education, people have warmed up to the idea of education being the key to a well-rounded development instead of just a means to acquire degrees and monetary success in life. Education must facilitate the cultivation of a healthy thought process and groom our cognitive abilities. Schools play a significant role in the mental, physical and academic development of a child and apart from academic learning, schools are also places where children learn to interact with each other, form social skills and build their first relationships outside of the family.

Considering this 21K brought out a school that prides itself on providing everything to its students, a safe space for students to learn all the life skills they need for a promising career in the future and develop a mind of their own, and through the flexible curriculum, curiosity is promoted.

The concepts are taught with an effective teaching method that helps them not only memorize but also help them understand the subject application-wise. Imparting discipline is the key to the overall development of the child, even with online classing and a great amount of flexibility the teachers at 21K are trained to maintain discipline in classrooms.

Children can easily avail various resources at school like an online library, experienced teachers, flexible timings, and a diverse curriculum, which is instrumental for their development. Since the thread of the growth of society depends upon the quality of education that is being imparted. Hence, schools play an essential role in molding a nation’s future by facilitating the overall development of its future citizens.

This school is a trendsetter in implementing educational strategies and providing quality education with the flexibility of online teaching. The founder of 21K school, Santosh Kumar A V said, “We have strived to build a school that understands the needs of the students, helping them develop on their latent potential so that in future they can use their talent and be a successful name in their fields, and to ensure this we inculcate various methods with our curriculum that include experiential learning methods like the practical assessment of theories and exposure to the outer world, makes them more confident in their knowledge and prepares them for the outer world.”

The co-founder of Skoodos, Mrs. Shruti Verma says, “It is always advisable to refer to the teachers and teaching methods for driving inspirational strategies that involve the students and focus on the realities and possibilities of future education because our future generation is what will be the future of our nation. Schools like 21K ensure that our nation has a generation that is responsible and has problem-solving abilities.”

