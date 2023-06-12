Director Raaju Bonagaani’s ‘Rave Party’ Finishes Filming, August Release Date Locked

New Delhi (India), June 10: ‘Rave Party’ is a film that is coming up with a diverse storyline. Directed by Raaju Bonagaani, the film is being produced under the banner of Bonagaani Entertainments, has successfully completed its shoot and entered the post-production stage. The makers are planning to release the film in theatres in the month of August.

Starring Krish Siddipalli, Ritika Chakraborty, Aishwarya Gowdaa, Suchandra Prasad, and Tarak Ponnappa, among others in key roles, Rave Party’ is completed its shoot in just 35 days in various locations like Mysore, Udupi, Bangalore and Mangalore.

Shaped as a pan-India flick, Rave Party will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Aishwarya Gowdaa is getting introduced as a protagonist in this film.

Following the completion of the shooting, director Raaju Bonagaani said that he was happy to complete the movie in about 35 days, just one schedule. “On this occasion, I would like to thank the actors and technicians who helped to complete the film on the same schedule within the deadline. The post-production work is currently underway. Usually, Rave parties are celebrated in places like Udupi, Goa and Bangalore. So to give it a fresh and lively look, the movie was shot in these picturesque locations. And how do the rave parties begin? Who is involved in these so-called rave parties? And what damage a rave party causes to the youth is clearly shown in this film. I am sure the content of the film will be liked by the youth. Currently, the post-production work is in full swing. Preparations are being made to release the film in August,” the director said.

Artists:-

Kriah Siddipalli.

Rittika Chakraborty.

Aishwarya Gowdaa

Suchendra prasad.

Tarak Ponnaappa.

Technical team:-

DOP:-Venkat Mannam.

MUSIC DIRECTOR:-

Dilip Bandari.

ART DIRECTOR:-Venkat Aare.

EDITOR:- Ravi Kumar K.

CO-DIRECTOR:- Nagaraju D.

CHORIOGRAPHY:-Raj paidi.

PRO:-Harish-Dinesh

PUBLICITY DESIGNER:-Lucky

Writen & Director By Raaju Bonagaani

Producer-Raaju Bonagaani.

Co-producers- Jayaram D R, Narayanaswamy S, Laxmikanth N R, Seetarama Raju G S

