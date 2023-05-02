Director Lomharsh recorded Doctor’s Anthem for his upcoming feature based on Doctors Life.

The recording was done at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai at Audio and Post Wing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Live Musicians are rarely being used nowadays since the AI era began, and mostly computer-generated sounds are used nowadays for creating music. Very few filmmakers use the grand recording formula with multiple musicians under one roof. As it requires big recording studios, a larger number of musicians at one particular time and recording all of them together is another challenging task.

Indo – Australian filmmaker Lomharsh has recently concluded the Live recording with 50+ Musicians and a Chorus team of singers for creating Doctor’s Anthem for his upcoming feature film based on Doctor’s Life. Lomharsh, who is also known for Yeh Hai India, Chicken Biryani 1 & 2 and Mintoo Web series is now coming up with a feature film based on the hardship and struggle of doctors. Doctors who have once been declared the Living Gods are now under the scrutiny of public emotions and also facing the wrath of public sentiments due to being blamed for money makers and prioritising money over life.

Director Lomharsh Told, ‘ Question is simple, if Doctors are the new demons, then we need to decide that do we need such Demons in society who have the power to fight to save lives’. Every story has two aspects, and every situation is a like a coin with two sides. Each side has its own story to tell.

This feature film is based on an Award-winning book by Lomharsh titled ‘ A Man With White Coat’, which has won 5 literature awards so far, including ‘Sahityakosh Samaan’ recently. The film will showcase the journey of a Doctor’s Life and will be based on the life journey of Dr Sunil Garssa and many other Doctors like him.

At YashRaj Studios in Mumbai, their Audio and Post wing Doctor’s Anthem was recorded with a team of 50+ Musicians who were experts in different musical instruments. Hollywood performs such Symphony Recording sessions for their feature film. It’s very rarely seen in India that such a huge gathering of musicians gather under one roof in a single day to perform an Anthem Song.

A Man with White Coat will begin its production soon, and the story of the film has also been written by Indo – Australian filmmaker Lomharsh.

Lomharsh is known for his socially responsible cinema-making, and he always talks about the betterment of the Nation and its citizens through his Cinema.

His Film Yeh Hai India has won him Best Director and Best Movie Awards at the prestigious FOG film festival in the USA, and he also won the Radio Mirchi Music Award 2020 for ‘Dhola Song’ from his feature film ‘Yeh Hai India’. His latest release was ‘MINTOO’, a Web series based on women empowerment – it tells the story of a girl who wants to achieve success in life, but who so ever she trusts in this journey is the devil of her life in later events. Mintoo Was released Internationally on Prime Videos US, US, Germany and Japan.

