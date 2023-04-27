 Dipak Tewari’s Munda Gunda Is Our New Favorite Punjabi Track and Yours Too!
Dipak Tewari's Munda Gunda Is Our New Favorite Punjabi Track and Yours Too!

April 27, 2023
article-image

New Delhi (India), April 26: Dipak Tewari is back again with a Punjabi track that’s going to get you hooked to the song with every beat titled ‘Munda Gunda’. The song also features Sruishty Mann and Jim Virr. The song has already crossed a viewership of 4 million and is marching strong towards a bigger number.

You can check out the song here but beware, as you might not be able to stop and play it on a loop:

Song: Click Here

The song is a superb summer treat for our sundowners and late-night house parties. Viewers have also praised Dipak for the track and shared their thoughts, saying, “I just can’t stop listening to this song”, “Khatarnak Jalwa hai Dipak Tewari”, “Fantastic Singing”, “I am addicted to this song”, and more such comments just keep multiplying in the comments section.

After Munda Gunda we are looking forward to Dipak Tewari’s next song.

