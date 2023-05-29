Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development: A Breakthrough Innovation by Author Manoj Kumar Lal

With extensive experience as a business analyst, Manoj Kumar Lal provides invaluable insights into harnessing digitized industry knowledge for optimal results.

Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development” by Manoj Kumar Lal, published by Notion Press, revolutionizes the software development industry with the Knowledge Driven Development (KDD) framework. This comprehensive guide offers professionals a structured approach to seamlessly integrate industry, enterprise and project knowledge, enhancing project execution and software quality.

New Delhi (India), May 27: Notion Press, a leading publishing house known for its commitment to knowledge sharing and groundbreaking literature, is thrilled to announce the release of “Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development,” an authoritative book by Manoj Kumar Lal. This compelling guide revolutionizes the way IT professionals acquire, utilize, and share industry knowledge, marking a significant milestone in the field of software development.

In today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape, industry knowledge plays a pivotal role in ensuring the successful execution of software projects. However, accessing and comprehending vast and often unstructured industry knowledge has long been a daunting challenge. Recognizing this critical gap, Manoj Kumar Lal presents Knowledge Driven Development (KDD), an innovative knowledge management framework designed to bridge the divide between industry knowledge and software development.

KDD not only offers a transformative approach to project delivery but also provides Agile and Waterfall methodologies with valuable insights into digital knowledge management. By leveraging KDD, software professionals gain access to a domain-agnostic knowledge structure, enabling them to learn multiple industries in a scientific and systematic manner. Moreover, KDD facilitates the formal seeding of industry knowledge in academia, ensuring that future professionals are equipped with the requisite expertise.

Manoj Kumar Lal, a distinguished business analyst with Tata Consultancy Services since 1997, has been at the forefront of knowledge digitization and software engineering. Following the success of his first book, “Knowledge Driven Development – Bridging Waterfall and Agile Methodologies,” jointly published by IISc Press and Cambridge University Press in June 2018, Lal now presents a simplified yet powerful proposition in “Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development.” With his profound understanding of the challenges faced by IT professionals, Lal aims to empower readers by providing them with the necessary tools to leverage digitized industry knowledge effectively.

“I firmly believe that the integration of industry knowledge into software development is a game-changer in our field,” says Lal. “Through this book, I intend to enable IT professionals to unlock the immense potential of KDD, enhancing their project execution capabilities and elevating the quality of software delivered. By digitizing project knowledge and establishing a comprehensive traceability between atomic pieces of knowledge, KDD brings unprecedented transparency to the software development process.”

Lal’s extensive expertise and passion for knowledge digitization shine through the pages of “Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development.” The book serves as a guide for professionals seeking to master the art of leveraging digitized industry knowledge to drive their projects to success. With its practical insights, comprehensive framework, and industry-agnostic approach, this book is poised to become an indispensable resource for IT professionals and students of computer science alike.

“Digitizing Industry Knowledge for Software Development” is available in both digital and print formats, enabling readers to access this invaluable resource in their preferred medium. To secure your copy, visit : https://tinyurl.com/ManojKumarLal

About the Author:

Manoj Kumar Lal is a highly respected business analyst with Tata Consultancy Services, boasting a remarkable career spanning over two decades. His deep-rooted passion for software engineering and knowledge digitization has culminated in two groundbreaking books that have garnered international acclaim. Lal holds a degree from IISc Bangalore and BIT Sindri, and his contributions to the field of knowledge management have established him as a leading authority in the industry.

