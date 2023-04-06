Digitalpreneur Amit Vishwakarma of PowerHouse Media & Entertainment charts an inspiring success story

The more we talk about a few young professionals doing exceedingly well in their respective industries, all on their own, the more we feel the need to discuss about them, their journeys, challenges and successes for the world to know their brilliance and their visions as revolutionary business minds. It is even more astounding to know that many of these geniuses are Indian talents who, even amidst enormous competition, stood their ground, faced and overcame their challenges and kept moving ahead on their paths, just like digitalpreneur Amit Vishwakarma did, the founder of PowerHouse Media & Entertainment, a Mumbai-based unique digital media and marketing agency.

Be it content marketing, influencer marketing, video production or other digital marketing services, PowerHouse Media & Entertainment by Amit Vishwakarma has always delivered on what it promises each of its clients and sometimes even beyond. Major credit must go to the knowledgeable and ingenious team behind the agency, which consists of professionals who are confident, dynamic and hold immense expertise in their work. Headed by Amit Vishwakarma, the data-driven digital marketing and social media agency in Mumbai has been flourishing and how with a stronger clientele every year and even more phenomenal digital media and marketing services that are in sync with the changing trends of the industry.

Being a versatile professional from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, India, at such a young age as an IT expert, author, blogger, and digitalpreneur, his route to success took him along several hurdles, but giving up was never an option for him. He kept a razor-sharp focus on his goals and spared no effort in fulfilling them. This led him to where he stands today in the industry as one of the youngest digital entrepreneurs in Mumbai. With winning digital marketing campaigns, influencer marketing, content creation, ad creation, PR and more, his company has already registered its name among the top-notch digital marketing agencies in India.



However, Amit Vishwakarma (@iamitvishwakarma) highlights how the agency looks forward to doing much more in the coming years and strengthening its foothold in the industry.