Digital payments to Rural villages through QPay

New Delhi (India), March 15: Qpay is a fintech app that provides various financial services such as digital payments, recharge, money transfer, and bill payment services. In addition, Qpay also offers state government schemes and central government schemes to rural villages in India. This is a digital mobile payment system based in India that offers various payment options such as mobile recharges, postpaid, DTH, gas bookings, electricity bills, FASTag, loan payments, and broad-line/landline connections. The system provides cashback for every recharge and bill payment, and it has a Q-wallet for sending and receiving money easily.

S. Ramkumar is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder & CEO of QPay. QPay is a fintech startup based in Chennai, India, that provides a digital payment platform for small businesses and individuals. Under his leadership, QPay has grown rapidly, and its platform has been widely adopted by small businesses across India.

QPAY contains Q-wallet for sending and receiving money easily. QPAY is going to offer various technologies like

UPI (Unified Payments Interface)

AEPS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System)

USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data)

QPAY is going to offer different technologies such as UPI, AEPS, and USSD, and it has special features like 123pay for offline payments. The company also provides Q-devices to nearby shops, buses, trains, and malls, enabling customers to make payments without swiping cards or using the internet. QPAY aims to extend digital payments to remote villages and has hired young candidates in those areas as associates to make digital payments in nearby locations. These associates also tie up with nearby merchants to offer cash vouchers to customers.

The main focus of Qpay is to bring digital payment services to the rural villages of India, where a significant portion of the population is still not aware of digital payment services. According to statistics, only around 38-39% of people in India use digital payments, leaving a significant portion of the population without access to these services. Qpay aims to cover the remaining 60% of people in India who are not using digital payments by targeting all rural areas of the country. Despite the fact that digital payments are already familiar to many people in India, a significant portion of the population, around 60%, is still not aware of these services. Therefore, Qpay is targeting the remaining 60% of people who are not yet using digital payments, particularly in rural areas of India

QPAY has a Q-Seva facility that provides information about state and central-based schemes at a low cost, and it offers 24/7 customer support in all local languages. Additionally, the system does not deduct any GST or transaction fees.

QPAY is not just a digital payment system but also a company that is committed to providing job opportunities for rural young people and empowering them with digital payment skills. By doing so, QPAY is contributing to the overall development of rural communities and supporting the government’s goal of financial inclusion.

QPAY has a unique business model where it hires young candidates in remote villages as associates to make digital payments in nearby areas where people may not be aware of digital payments. These associates are trained by QPAY and equipped with Q-devices to make payments easier for the customers.

The company also provides tie-ups with nearby merchants, which give cash vouchers to customers for every purchase, and the associates can refer customers to nearby shops. This model not only creates job opportunities for rural youth but also promotes local businesses and helps in the growth of the local economy. It is a model that promotes local entrepreneurship, empowers rural communities, and helps to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas.

Qpay’s main goal is to bring digital payment services to rural villages and to provide job opportunities for young people in these communities. The company believes that by promoting financial inclusion and providing job opportunities, it can help to uplift rural communities and contribute to the overall growth and development of India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.