Digirestro Welcomes Nikhil Kitukale as VP of Product & Growth, Strengthening F&B Tech Solutions

Digirestro, A Pune-based F&B Tech company, has appointed Nikhil Kitukale as a VP- Product & Growth. Digirestro is a tech enabler for 1500+ F&B businesses across the globe and aims to step into the Supply Chain industry very soon.

Before joining Digirestro, Nikhil was a part of a core plus team member of Torqus, which was later acquired by Inrestro (Dineout & Swiggy). At Inrestro, Nikhil was heading Technical Support and Customer Success teams for India as well as overseas. Nikhil has extensive experience in providing tech solutions to the F&B industry. He is also very good at building teams and motivating teams to achieve goals.

At Digirestro, Nikhil will be taking care of 2 functions. Using his core expertise, he will be involved in building Supply Chain Products for the company, and simultaneously, he will also be looking at exploring the Growth opportunities for Digirestro and building revenue channels. Nikhil will also be taking care of hiring talents in different regions of the country and enabling them to generate revenue.

Talking about the appointment of Nikhil Kitukale, Digirestro founders Mr. Pramod Wankhede & Mr. Deepak Singh mentioned, “It’s been a while; we were in search of somebody like Nikhil who has a proven track record of enabling tech into the restaurants. Nikhil’s goals are absolutely aligned with ours, and we are sure that with Nikhil coming on board, we will be able to plug the loopholes in the F&B tech industry easily. We look forward to utilizing Nikhil’s expertise to the fullest and making the restaurateur’s life easier.”

Nikhil is also very excited about this new role; during an interview with him, he said, “I myself, as a foodie, have a keen interest in this Industry. Worked for the F&B tech industry for a long time, I feel that there is still a good scope for technology automation and adoption for restaurants. With Digirestro’s vision, I am sure we will deliver the best to all our restaurant partners. I am looking forward to working closely with the Digirestro team and helping restaurateurs restlessly.”

