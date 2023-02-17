Deyor, India’s first WhatsApp-verified travel tech startup featured on Sony TV’s Shark Tank

New Delhi (India), February 15: Deyor, India’s first WhatsApp Verified Travel Chatbot enabled travel tech startup, made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Sony TV’s popular investment show Shark Tank. Chirag Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Deyor, made an appearance on the company’s behalf along with Himanshu Agarwal, Co-Founder of Deyor and pitched their tech-enabled ideas to the judges.

Commenting on his unique experience of coming to the show and showcasing the future in the travel and tourism sector, Gupta said,” Our objective is to reach Rs 100 crore in annual revenue and our appearance on the popular show Shark Tank is undoubtedly going to give us a boost. We believe that by getting to know us better, more people will want to travel the world with us.”

Agarwal highlighted further that “it is a privilege to be amongst the select few startups to get featured on Shark Tank. We can estimate that over 100,000 startups applied for Season 2 and potentially around 400 got selected to pitch in the tank. He further added that feedback has been a key foundation for us to consistently grow our brand and each Shark provided invaluable feedback to us.”

Incorporated in 2016, Deyor is a lifestyle community of travelers who are looking to book their next vacation. Deyor is now growing at an exponential rate post-Covid, with operations in Pan India and more than 20 countries globally, and counting.

