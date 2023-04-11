Develop second income source and secure financial future with Grrowth Circle

Grrowth Circle is the brainchild of noted entrepreneur from Surat, Anil Jetwani

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 10: We live in uncertain times. Just three years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in unprecedented economic pain. The global economy has recovered from the pandemic, but is staring at a potential slowdown as evidenced by the mass layoffs in the global tech industry. The worst hit by the economic uncertainty are the people belonging to the middle class, especially those having just a single source of income. The need of the hour is to augment income sources and this is exactly what Grrowth Circle has come up with.

Grrowth Circle stronger with the mentorship of Mr Sonu Sharma, an internationally renowned speaker, corporate trainer, and inspirational leader.

A brainchild of Surat’s noted entrepreneur, Anil Jetwani, Grrowth Circle was established in June last year to create an influential circle of similar and growth-minded people with a strong purpose to help them grow personally and professionally. It works on a unique model that helps people develop an additional but healthy source of income and in many cases, it crosses their main income. Grrowth Circle provides multiple opportunities to earn, but its biggest advantage is that a member can develop an additional income source without disturbing his or her existing means of income. Its motto is “Let’s grow wealth together”.

“Grrowth Circle is a disruptive idea and a new concept. A large section of the people in India have a single source of income and in majority of the cases the money is barely enough to meet their needs. There is no money to fulfil aspirations or desires. Grrowth Circle helps create passive income sources, which provide financial stability and help in fulfilling aspirations during good times and prove to be a backup during challenging times. We are empowering people with additional income sources while ensuring the existing income sources remain intact,” said Anil Jetwani, Founder of Grrowth Circle.

Multitasking has existed for a long time, but the biggest challenge is the absence of a consistent source of earnings. Grrowth Circle is a one-of-a-kind platform where people can choose and join any other business that generates extra income as a side hustle. Grrowth Circle specialises in networking, technical support and finding the right opportunities for individuals. It is ideal for youth, housewives, small business owners, financial advisors, salaried persons, network marketers, etc.

“We have identified 12 business opportunities that can help individuals to develop an extra income source. Of course, every individual is not suited for these opportunities. What we also do is help the individual decide which business is best suited for him or her to make the maximum earnings. We do this on the basis of the individual’s existing profession, qualifications, interest areas, strengths, and other factors. Only right selection of the opportunity is not enough. The person must have the required skills set to grow that business and hence we also provide them with the training to set them on the path of financial independence,” said Prashant Kanade, Co- Founder of Grrowth Circle.

Grrowth Circle has roped in a team of strong professionals to achieve its objectives. They include insurance industry professional Prashant Kanade, digital marketing expert Sunil Chaporkar, technology consultant Arpit Shah, and Business Strategist Shyam Sundar Sahani.

To become a part of Grrowth Circle, people need to visit its website

(https://grrowthcircle.com/ ) and fill out a simple form. No fee is required to be paid to join Grrowth Circle.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.