Delhi Pythian Council is all set to celebrate the launch of the Delhi Pythian Games

Delhi Pythian Games, 11th February at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi

New Delhi (India), February 6: The Delhi Pythian Council is pleased to announce the launch of the council. The celebration of the launch will start at 3:30 P.M. on 11th February at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Chief Guest for the event, Honourable Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Sh Ram Niwas Goel will inaugurate the event. The council will unveil its Executive Board for the smooth governance of Modern Pythian games in Delhi. It is a great approach and invites people to witness the celebration of this amazing launch.

In line with transforming a global movement; it will provide a perfect platform to participate in games that involve art, culture, tradition, adventure, entertainment, games, e-sports, air sports, and martial arts. Sh Bijender Goel is the Founder of Modern Pythian Games and is setting up the organisational structure at international, national, and states level to ensure its outreach and participation across the globe. The Pythian Games is a platform for artisans, tourism, and players, and focuses on a revolution that will play an important role in the global economy to uplift peace and harmony through arts and culture.

The event will be filled with many esteemed government dignitaries and senior bureaucrats and will showcase the extraordinary performances by Kavi Anil Agravanshi (Poet), Mr. Mohan Muntazir (Shayar), and Mr. Satish Pathak (Flute player) to grace this special day and offer the visitors an opportunity to observe the incredible fusion of art and culture.

IRS Sahil Seth, President of Pythian Games, Delhi quoted, “The Pythian games bring back the best way to revive the dying traditional art and bring forward the talent of artists of India over a global platform. India is always known for its art and culture; promoting the same, the launch of the Delhi Pythian Council will present scintillating performances from the artists of our country to encourage the art and to grace the amazing beginning of Pythian games.”

The Modern Pythian game is a part of four Panhellenic games in Delphi that aims to express the unique sense of national honor by presenting, performing, and exhibiting multicultural artists to represent and promote art in front of the world. Just like the Olympics is based on sports; Modern Pythian is completely based on arts and culture that includes ‘musical, vocal and instrumental arts’, ‘performing and theatre arts’, ‘visual, heritage and artisan arts’, ‘martial, entertainment and traditional arts’, ‘robotic, virtual and digital arts’, ‘language, literary and oratory arts’, ‘social and cultural arts’, and ‘architectonics and eco arts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)