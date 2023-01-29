Delhi Eye Doctor Enters Guinness Book of World Records

New Delhi (India) January 27: Dr. Rahil Chaudhary, MD, Eye7 Eye Hospitals, set a Guinness World Record titled 250 Contoura Vision Laser eye surgery patients in one day. The record was successfully completed at Eye7 Eye Hospitals, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi on December 25, 2022. The entire event was beautifully organized and seamlessly conducted by the organizers. Moreover, the excitement among the participants was remarkable, which took the event to another level. One of the adjudicators, Mr. Rishi Nath from the Guinness World Record, London, was present at the record attempt site. He announced the record and handed over the certificate to Dr. Rahil Chaudhary after the completion of the record.

Before this, Dr. Rahil Chaudhary has also been featured in the Indian book of records four times. In other words, he has four Indian records to his name. The titles of the Indian records are Maximum Lasik eye Surgeries Done in India, Maximum ICL Specs Removal Procedures Done in India, Maximum AI Laser Cataract Surgeries in India, and Fastest to Perform Laser Eye Surgery (1 min 21 sec) in India. “It has been an overwhelming experience for me. Even though it is not the first time I am attempting something like this, making it to the Guinness Book of World Records is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I want to thank my family and the entire team at Eye7 Eye Hospitals, without whom attaining such an incredible feat would have been impossible for me,” remarked Dr. Rahil Chuadhary. Dr. Rahil Chaudhary completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram. He pursued his MBBS from the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun. He was an intern at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, PGIMER, New Delhi, before he went on to complete his post-graduation in Ophthalmology from Swami Vivekananda Subharti Medical College, Meerut. Currently, he works as Managing Director (MD) Ophthalmologist at Eye7 Eye Hospitals.

Dr. Chaudhary was titled the Pride of Indian Ophthalmology at the All India Ophthalmic Conference 2020. Getting your name on the Guinness Book of World Records is not an easy feat to achieve. Hard work, dedication, and perseverance are key to such a record-breaking success. The story of Dr. Rahil is not an exception; after his latest achievement, there is now no doubt that he is really the pride not only of Indian Opthalmology but also of our country.

