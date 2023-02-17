Decorated Author Dr Sabarna Roy’s latest book to be published in March 2023

New Delhi [India], February 15: Dr Roy’s newest book titled, Thirty Summer Poems and Conversations about a Murder, is due for a March 2023 release. This book is intense, morbid, stark, realistic, thought-provoking, and unputdownable.

The poems wind around the psychology and thought process that most human beings experience, at some point in life as they trudge along its path.

A book for a matured reader, it makes for a serious read and may not be enjoyed by someone who is looking for some light-hearted fun read to relax with! However, it does not cater to any specific age group.

The prose is precise, exciting and has all the elements a detective story should have, despite its short length.

Dr Sabarna Roy, the author of 9 critically acclaimed fictional works – covering novellas, short-stories, plays, conversations, opinion pieces, journal entries, ballads, and poesies – and 3 technical works, was also working as the Senior Vice President [Business Development] at Electrosteel Castings Limited, Kolkata.

At the age of 55, Dr Roy has made a major career shift in his life. He has now joined The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited at their Bengaluru Corporate Office in the capacity of DI Business Head – Sales & Marketing.

A technocrat by profession, Dr Roy’s keen observations and detailed sketches of the human mind shine through his literature, proving him to be a literary scientist of sorts who follows no conventions when it comes to soulful writing.

Meanwhile, Dr Roy’s latest epistolary novel, Tara and Sandy: Slow Dance of Infinite Stars, written along with Sita Bhaskar has taken the market by storm.

It is a book of letters exchanged between two school friends who briefly meet at the airport and exchange their mail addresses and years later they start writing to each other. It is a beautifully crafted book where letters go back and forth. Tara and Sandy exchange and share their life stories interspersed with philosophy, bad marriage and relationships. In an age where letter writing has gone out of style, this book brings in fresh breath of air.

Dr Roy says, “I am now concentrating on a thick contemporary political novel, which is likely to be published in the winter of 2024-25. Although a section of my readers is glued to my poetry, I love writing prose more than poems.”

