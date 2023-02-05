Dangal 2 is All Set To kickstart A Heartfelt Dose of Family, Fun & Laughter With its New Show ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’ co-powered by JSW Cement

~A sweet and sour story from the “Jugadu Gali” in Sarafa Bazara in Bhopal~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: A new cure to those boring hours of the day, India’s Leading TV GEC Dangal 2 channel launches ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’ co-powered by JSW Cement, a power-packed, entertaining & light-hearted family show with refreshing flavours of fun, laughter, wit & love. The show is hilariously set in the realms of Bhopal and keeps panning between families who can’t live without each other, the history of their “Mohalla” is such that they are bonded for life.

Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar is a show that will refresh the flavours of staying in a joint family and will break all the myths that joint families do not go along. The story is about five nuclear families on how they bond together and stay as a joint family in one mohalla.

Jay Pathak, who is famous for his unique comedy style, will be seen as Professor Pandey, along with Sandeep Anand as Nandu Gupta, Jayshree Soni as Madhu and Manju Sharma as Choti Chachi are the key characters of the show.

“As a part of Enterr10 network, Dangal TV has very successfully produced high-quality family soaps, to claim leadership in the FTA space. Now Dangal 2, another channel from the enterr10 bouquet, is starting the journey of light-hearted and warm family entertainment shows. The first in the line-up, Prof. Pandey ke Paanch Parivaar, is produced by the very experienced and talented duo of Tony & Deeya Singh, we hope to create a strong and unique brand for family audiences with this show, under the umbrella of Dangal 2”, says Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 Tv Network Pvt Ltd.

“Professor Pandey Ka Paanch Parivaar, the title itself depicts the deep bond between Professor Pandey and the five families. My character in the show is Professor Prakash Pandey. At heart, he feels that everyone in the mohalla, are connected to him as a family member. They also come to him for suggestions as a friend, family member and guide if they are stuck somewhere. I completely relate with the character because they are very similar to my childhood friends. They always came to me for suggestions because they felt that I would guide them properly and I am a man of few words with vast experience and whatever the situation in life, I am always full of unconditional love and support for my people. When an actor gets to work with a leading channel, a superb team and a fantastic subject, I believe that the scope of creatively performing increases and the final result is commendable. All of us already bond as a family and I feel that the show will do wonders!” expresses Jay Pathak who will be seen as Professor Pandey in the show.

“I am playing a common man “Nandu Gupta” who is over-loved by his wife and is still a kid for his mother, as well as everybody else. The story is based in Bhopal and I spent four years of my life in Bhopal when I was doing theatre there, so I am quite familiar with the language and culture, although in real life I am quite opposite to Nandu Gupta. Also, I am single and that’s what keeps me going because I prefer taking challenges on-screen (laughing) and I am thankful to the team of Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar for the faith that they have rested on me. The team of Dangal 2 are a bunch of fresh creators who are passionate to set a milestone with the show under the guidance of Anooj Kapoor Sir, who has always been an inspiration to people who work towards comedy in television and I feel fortunate to be part of this huge setup that’s coming to rule the world of comedy in television.” says Sandeep Anand, who will be seen as another interesting character Nandu Gupta in the show.

Professor Pandey Ka Paanch Parivaar is a thorough family drama, which will make you laugh, cry, love and most importantly bond with your loved ones a little extra. This new hilarious take on family dynamics is sure to make you find a humorous story in yours.

Hop on with Professor Pandey on his roller-coaster journey with Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar co-powered by JSW Cement, from 6th February, every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM, only on Dangal 2 channel!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)