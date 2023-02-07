Daas Labs unveils ScikIQ to accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises

Gaurav Shinh, CEO, ScikIQ

Gurugram (India), February 7: ScikIQ, a leading data management services provider, embraces Indian and International markets with a state-of-the-art AI-Powered fully integrated all-in-one business data fabric platform which aims to transform the vision of changing the data management landscape globally. The advanced platform is highly capable of revolutionizing the way companies handle their data, and it’s making waves in the industry even before its official launch.

The world generates a staggering 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, and with 90% of all data being produced in just the last two years, the need for better data management has never been more pressing. Companies face challenges in managing this ever-growing mountain of data, and many struggle to make sense of it all. ScikIQ is a holistic business data platform that streamlines data complexities through both user-friendly and effective capabilities. With its intuitive interface, organizations will focus on driving value from data, enabling them to grow and confidently make faster and smarter decisions.

Gaurav Shinh, CEO, ScikIQ, said, “In a hyper-connected world, a strong data management infrastructure is critical for businesses to stay competitive and offer better customer experiences. The complexity of data management has been a significant challenge for business leaders to unleash the real potential of Digital transformation, which has become a prerequisite for the competitive world for enterprises globally. Data analytics empowers business models for long-term success on many fronts, such as strategic planning, operations, sales, communication and formulating business strategy. ScikIQ addresses the challenges of the complex data landscape and is easy to deploy compared to older technologies. It solves numerous use cases of data integration, curation, and governance as part of one product deployed holistically for the company or departments.”

ScikIQ is already making a name for itself as it has been recognized among notable vendors in The Augmented Business Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q1 2023 report by Forrester Research. The report highlights the platform’s ability to support the development of specific applications and its versatility as a data fabric platform.

The advanced architecture is explicitly designed to address the various confrontations facing the complex hybrid data landscape. The innovative platform has already been successfully implemented in several industries and validated by several leading tech giants. The product has established its robust fit in the market, proven through implementation across the industry to leverage advantages for enterprises to stay ahead in the fast-paced business world.

SCIKIQ is an all-in-one data management platform that utilizes automation to streamline data integration, governance, and curation tasks, making it a powerful and efficient augmented business intelligence platform for any enterprise resulting in cost and time savings and enabling users to focus on their core business activities. We build the edge next-gen data product, which shall be orchestrated to bring progress and growth in a digital society.

