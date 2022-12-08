CUET 2023 Exam Dates to be released soon, Check application dates & process

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 Exam & Application Date will be announced soon by this week. CUET is an All-India entrance test organized by National Testing Agency (NTA) under Ministry of Education (MoE).

The CUET exam is likely to be held between 3rd week of April to 1st week of May 2023. However, the exact dates will be released soon separately.

According to recent reports, the Government is planning to have a fixed calendar for various UG entrance exams like CUET, JEE Main, NEET, etc. The University Grants Commission, a committee is working on preparing the fixed exam calendar so as to avoid any last -minute confusion among the students.

The NTA will issue CUET 2023 exam date notification online on the website. The officials stated that the probable date of registration will be announced in the calendar. Also, this week, the Education Ministry is likely to make an announcement to streamline the exam schedule for Engineering, medical & UG colleges.

According to the last year registrations, CUET has become second largest national level entrance exam by pushing JEE Main to third. NEET UG still remains the largest entrance exam of the country with nearly 17-18 Lakh registrations. Around 90 universities participated in CUET UG, it is expected to increase in number of universities for upcoming years.

The exam for CUET will be conducted for UG & PG courses separately. CUET provides a common platform & an equal opportunity to students across country & also from rural & remote areas.

The application form will be also released separately for both UG/ PG level courses. The form will be released via online mode. Here we are providing step by step procedure to fill CUET 2023 application form:

Go to the official website.

Click on, “New Registration” option.

Fill name, parent’s name, D.O.B & other required details.

Enter valid phone number & email ID.

Enter the OTP given and then login using application number & password.

Provide University name & programme of your choice.

Select test papers & subject for first/ second slot of the examination.

Also select exam centres as per your preferences.

Upload passport size photograph & signature.

Cross-check & verify all the given details in the form.

After verification, click on “Submit” option.

Now one must take print out of their confirmation page for future use.



Common Universities Entrance test (CUET) is known to be one of the most competitive entrance exams. The preparation of CUET simultaneously goes with the board exam preparation as the CUET syllabus is set as per class 12th syllabus. Therefore, students are advised to go through complete exam pattern & syllabus before preparation.