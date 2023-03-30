Cryptopreneurs Launches NFT Collection to build an Ecosystem for Indian Entrepreneurs

New Delhi (India), March 29: With the enormous increase in this Startup & Entrepreneurship economy the dire need for a web 3.0 platform is evident. But, thanks to Cryptopreneurs, this is an achievable phenomenon since Cryptopreneurs is launching its NFTs collection for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Startup Owners, & Service providers.

Cryptopreneurs is a NFT project which will boost the ecosystem of startups in web3.0 space. This project will start from launching a collection of 3333 limited editions of NFTs on Binance Smart Chain. These NFTs are more like a collectable asset which provides value to HODLERS in their Entrepreneurial Journey to build a successful business they always dreamed of. It’s a collection of 3333 NFTs with more than 200+ traits which make them very unique.

Cryptopreneurs NFT is a One Stop Solution for those aspiring Entrepreneurs who are still struggling to get their Ideas live because they don’t know how and when to get started or they simply couldn’t fund their business on time.

Owning a Cryptopreneurs NFT is going to be your key to access a whole new world full of Entrepreneurs and like minded people from different industries with whom you can network , work and lay down a strong foundation of long-term growth for your business and idea.

And that’s not it, owning a Cryptopreneurs NFT will allow you to access their game-changing roadmap where you’ll collaborate with many successful people to build big business. Their utilities starts from airdrop where they’re giving away Facebook Adsr spend to their lucky Hodlers along with many other things to grow their business. As a hodler you’ll get live training sessions with real business owners who’ll share their journey and their secret to build a successful business.

THE CRYPTO-SPHERE

Cryptosphere will be the place where you can have access to network with businesses, startup owners, freelancers & service providing agencies. It can be considered a ‘super-exclusive community of entrepreneurs, businesspersons, investors, mentors, freelancers, and many more entities.

They’re also Launching & Advertising their web 3.0 platform in North America, Western European Countries & Australia which will be very beneficial for Indian Freelancers. Hodlers will be able to list themselves as a seller to provide their valuable services to the rest of the world.

For this, having access to the Cryptopreneurs NFT (at least one) is necessary. Only then you can expect to enter the Cryptosphere.

What Exclusive Benefits Will Cryptopreneurs NFT Bring?

From first-hand access to trainings on different skills including, how to start a startup, pitch a deck, product development, e-commerce, stock & crypto trading & investing, Web 2.0 web 3.0 marketing, & many more.

Not only this, Crypto-Tank will allow members to interact with venture capitalists that will offer investments for the business & ideas.. In addition, the greater the number of Cryptopreneurs NFT you own, higher the role & exclusive services you’ll get.

Cryptopreneurs will be airdropping a new 3d collection of NFTs to its Hodlers & releasing a range of merchandise exclusively for its members as well as providing support alongside business consultancy for strategic progress. Since it’s already offering exclusive marketing insights too, Cryptopreneurs will also provide access to AMA sessions, podcasts and so much more via its Holder’s Exclusive List. In the end, it all comes down to the Cryptopreneurs NFTs that one needs to have access to.

Let’s not forget that Cryptopreneurs is a limited collection of NFTs that are beneficial in terms of their demand since these are rare and will provide a great fortune in case anyone plans on selling them on the market. But that’s not all!

Cryptopreneurs is the biggest ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the entire NFT space globally. You’ll get chance to meet other members in their exclusive events & parties in major cities around the world. The company has mentioned their detailed roadmap on their website. The collection is all set to be launched soon! Join their telegram community to get more details.

Social Links:

Telegram: https://t.me/+VpbhZM2CMrw2NGY1

Contact:

Website: https://www.cryptopreneursnft.com/

