Critically acclaimed Hinglish movie “Rabia And Olivia” is set to release on Disney Plus  on  24 February 2023

Sheeba Chadha, Nayab khan, Henlena Prinzen Klague starrer Hinglish film “Rabia And Olivia” all set to release on Disney plus hotstar on 24th Feb 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Sheeba Chadha, Nayab khan, and Henlena Prinzen Klague starter the Hinglish film “Rabia And Olivia” all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on 24th Feb 2023/ The film Rabia and Olivia produced under the banner of Synchron Entertainment and produced by Yousef Sheikh and director by Shadab Khan. The film was making the headlines due to its title, “Rabia And Olivia”.As a film made in English and Hindi (Hinglish), it is an emotional musical human drama shot in Canada, Saudi Arabia and parts of India. The story of the film is written by Shadab khan, who has previously directed BA Pass 2 and the critically acclaimed X OR Y.

Yousef Sheikh is a young Indian-origin Canadian national who has decided to be a part of the new-age content creators’ tribe in Bollywood. This successful businessman comes with a background in the technology and construction sector. Sheikh’s company has had a presence in Canada, Saudi Arabia, and India for more than 15 years now.

Yousef Sheikh has co-produced the film with Tamara Gazzaz, a Saudi Media Businesswoman whose ‘Well-Being’ approach towards child psychology is famous in her home country Saudi Arabia. Zeba Javed who has worked for Saudi women’s empowerment for almost two decades. Zeba, who is the Women Empowerment Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and is also an associate producer of the film, has added her vision to the theme of the movie. The film’s story which is a human drama revolving around women empowerment, better parenting, youth migrating to western countries illegally in search of better life and jobs and mental health problems in post covid era.

Sheba Chadha, Nayab Khan and HELENA PRINZEN KLAGUE will be seen in the pivotal role in the film.

The story revolves around Rabia, A 25-year-old Indian Muslim girl who has migrated to Canada illegally and seeks refugee status. At a very young age, Rabia lost her father in an accident in India. Olivia, a nine-year-old Canadian girl, lost her mother to cancer and now lives with her father. Olivia suffers from night terror attack disorder. In desperate need of employment, Rabia takes a job as Olivia’s caretaker and treats Olivia with love, affection and compassion as she firmly believes in “Love is more powerful than medicines”. The story unfolds with twists and turns with an amalgamation of eastern and western cultures.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)