Cressanda Solutions Ltd appoints Mr. Manohar Iyer as its Managing Director & CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Cressanda Solutions Ltd – leading company providing IT solutions, digital media and IT enabled services has appointed Mr. Manohar Iyer as its Managing Director and CEO vide board meeting held on 10th February, 2023. Board has also appointed Mr. Saugat Mahapatra as a Director and Chief Technology Officer.

Manohar Iyer has over 22 years of experience being associated with companies like Dell, Accenture, Capco, Capgemini and AC Nielsen. He has been instrumental in running large programs, Delivery Centers and start-ups across FinTech, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Pharma, Banking and Hospitality domains in India, US, Europe, Africa, Australia and South-East Asia.

Cressanda board also appointed Mr. Saugat Mahapatra as a Director and Chief Technology Officer as on 10th February 2023. Mr. Mahapatra is an accomplished leader with 19 years of experience in multinational organizations has a proven track record of setting up profitable business verticals and partner ecosystem across Consumer Electronics, Information Technology and Distribution industries. Mr. Mahapatra has been associated with several prestigious organizations such as IBM, Xerox, Samsung. Siemens, Dassault Systems, NetApp, to name a few.

With the expertise and guidance of Mr. Manohar Iyer and Mr. Saugat Mahapatra, Cressanda is all poised to take off on a glorious journey and introduce several new hi-tech projects and services given the duos flair and liking towards technology. Also, with the Central Government’s focus laying thrust on Technology and Digital arena, Cressanda is highly optimistic for its future vision.

BSE listed Cressanda Solutions, Ltd engaged into providing Software services, specialised in AI/ML, Digital media services, and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS). The company has embarked on a transformational journey to innovate, expand and integrate its technology offerings with capabilities to serve larger organizational opportunities.

Company has recently bagged a multi-year contract with Kolkata Metro to install LED screens and stream content inside all its coaches and is going live in couple of weeks. Cressanda also has submitted a proposal to Kolkata Metro to provide Wi-Fi in coaches and Content-on-Demand services.

These service contracts will generally have a profitable and long-term financial profile, and will have a profound social impact. To deliver and successfully execute turnkey projects, the company in its new incarnation has partnered with best-in-class partners and has top talent with deep domain expertise.

