Couture Unfolded: ICW 2023 unveils new collaborations in its 16th year

Tarun Garg , COO Hyundai Motor India Pvt Ltd and Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI at the unveiling of Hyundai India Couture Week 2023

ICW 2023, presented by Hyundai India, is set to witness the brilliance of 17 top couturiers, showcasing the luxury of handmade craftsmanship and the unmatched power of embellishments.

The event will take place from July 25 to August 2.

New Delhi (India), June 13: The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) proudly announces the 16th edition of the India Couture Week, scheduled to be held in the capital from July 25 to August 2, 2023, at the Taj Palace hotel. This year marks the beginning of a new partnership with Hyundai, a leading car manufacturer, in association with the undying commitment of supporting artisans and promoting fashion in a diverse country like India. Hyundai’s latest offering, the IONIQ 5, will be showcased at the event, demonstrating a perfect blend of effective design thinking and outstanding engineering.

Commenting on the collaboration with FDCI for ICW 2023, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai and FDCI have joined forces, fueled by innovation, design, and a deep appreciation for India’s rich heritage. This powerful partnership celebrates the harmonious blend of two vibrant industries, encapsulating the very essence of Indian craftsmanship and culture. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase designs that go beyond aesthetics, creating a platform that elevates skilled Indian artistry to the forefront. Just as Hyundai offers a diverse range of vehicles, we are now poised to celebrate the kaleidoscope of Indian cultures by featuring the exceptional creations of 17 top couturiers from India.”

“We are thrilled to have Hyundai India as the title sponsor for this year’s India Couture Week. This edition of India Couture Week encapsulates the spirit of celebration, paying homage to the skilled artisans whose craftsmanship forms the very backbone of Indian fashion. Through their exclusive collections, the designers will weave unforgettable narratives that serve as a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation.” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.

Presenting 16 artistic showcases in its 16th edition, India’s renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections, celebrating the exuberance of craftsmanship through mesmerizing visual narratives. Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

