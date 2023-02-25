Co-living apartments- The emerging trend of 2023

New Delhi (India), February 24: A vibrant city like Mumbai is the ultimate hub of innovation. The latest to join this category is co-living and working apartments. Most experts believe that real estate is going to emerge as a real winner. Despite this, it is going to be a challenging year with the emergence of new trends. Shravan Gupta feels this is the right time to capitalize on this fact and make new co-living apartments.

Tremendous changes are visible in the real estate segment. According to market experts, 2023 is going to be a challenging year for real estate. Shravan Gupta believes housing demand is going to increase by 15%. Since 2023, the housing segment has witnessed tremendous growth and is likely to stay on the same path.

There is an emergence of a new trend when it comes to metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi. This trend is slowly becoming visible and will continue till the end of the year. There are many factors visible for this change. Some of these can be divided into categories:

– Investment angle.

– Change in concept.

– Co-living culture.

The co-living and working space cultures are slowly gaining prominence. This can be attributed to the changing perception of the youth. Such a change can be attributed to factors like the pandemic and work-from-home culture. In 2023, Shravan Gupta feels this is going to be the most vibrant and visible trend. The concept of co-living and working space is a fairly new concept for India. But now even builders here are reaping the benefits of this co-living space concept. It is interesting to note that most corporate houses prefer co-living space as it boosts productivity. The co-living and working space mean having a home near the workplace or in the same building. Some prominent benefits of co-living and working space culture are:

Enhanced working hours- Since there is no hassle of travelling. A person can work for long hours without worrying about going back home. This trend is beneficial for both companies and employers. Builders like Shravan Gupta are capping into this trend and making new homes.

Sustainable design- When it comes to design, nothing beats co-living and working space. Shravan Gupta says co-working and living space is ideal for professionals who want to live with a group of similar mindsets. Such housing schemes give large spaces with a practical design. It is also well equipped with various facilities like a house gym, garden and clubhouse.

– Prime location- The best-selling feature of co-living and working space is its location. It is usually located in prime areas like business districts and city centers. This location makes it accessible to business professionals who wish to travel a little distance for work. It seems this makes co-living and working spaces the best and most viable options.

– Exclusive designs- Most co-living housing comes with a customized design. These designs have a universal appeal to business clients and corporate houses. Shravan Gupta believes the universal appeal of co-living apartments lies in their designs.

