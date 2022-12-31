CM of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji honored Dr. Sameer Bhati, Founder & Director of Star Wellness & Care Foundation for providing health Services in Char Dham Yatra 2022

Uttarakhand (India), December 31: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji honored the team members of Star Wellness and Care Foundation providing health services in Char Dham Yatra 2022. This program was organized on 26 December at the Chief Minister’s residence. In this ceremony, the health campaign started by Star Foundation and Six Sigma was concluded, through which the team of Star Wellness and Care Foundation, along with Six Sigma, provided all necessary health facilities to the pilgrims coming to the pilgrimage sites.

While giving an Appreciation Certificate to Dr. Sameer Bhati, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji praised the work of the team and said that “During the Chardham Yatra, the members of the Star Foundation team under the leadership of Dr. Sameer Bhati have done commendable work. The health workers of the team have done an excellent job despite the conditions not being favorable in the high mountain areas, which deserves to be congratulated.

Founder of Star Wellness and Care Foundation, Dr. Sameer Bhati told that in this felicitation ceremony, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has honoured the Star Medical Service Team for their enthusiasm and amazing contribution to the medical services provided to the pilgrims coming for the pilgrimage of Shri Badrinath, Shri Kedarnath, Shri Madmaheshwar and Shri Tungnath in Chardham Yatra 2022. Mentioning the working style of the medical service team, he said that this team, along with the Six Sigma team, has worked parallely with the government with great enthusiasm and passion to make the holy land of Uttarakhand, a healthy and developing state. Further he told that the members of this team have been trained according to the Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Service training and by the Indian Air Force – Garud Commandos to conduct rescue operations in mountain areas and provide better health care to the victims, due to which this team is capable of working even in difficult conditions in mountainous areas. Apart from this, those who have contributed significantly in the operation of health services through various resources and dissemination mediums were also honored in the program.

Giving information about this social organization providing health services, Dr. Sameer Bhati, founder of Star Foundation, said that in 2022, this team had provided health services like digital X-ray, health check-up and doctor consultation in Shri Badrinath Dham, which was appreciated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to Badrinath. Talking about the free health facility, Dr. Sameer Bhati said, “The visitors from far off places face various health problems during the long journey. However, due to not being aware of the regional health facilities, they find the health facilities available in the health camps organized in the travel areas convenient. Many travelers have appreciated our work. Also, being portable and easy to operate, X-ray examination by digital X-ray machine available in these camps has proved very useful for quality checking in various remote places, especially in hilly areas where it can be done anywhere, anytime. Due to advanced technology, we get the pictures of this test immediately on the phone, which proves to be helpful in treating immediately.

Talking about the campaign, Dr. Bhati said, “Star Wellness and Care Foundation has worked diligently to serve the devotees through this free health campaign. We consider ourselves fortunate to serve devotees through our health support in their divine journey. Devotees from India and abroad who came for worship also praised our work. Our organization under its program Star Healthy India Mission is continuously taking health initiatives in different geographies to make healthcare accessible to all.”

