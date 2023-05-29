CLAT Possible’s World of Law Event in Kanpur Draws Over 500 Students and Parents, Creating Awareness about Lucrative Career Paths in Law

New Delhi (India), May 26: World of Law conducted by Clat Possible at Kanpur on 21st May at Hotel Landmark saw a footfall of 500 plus students and their parents. This was the fourth in the series of awareness events for careers and avenues in law, especially for the five-year integrated program offered by NLUs.

The event opened with a speech by Abhishek Thakur, an alumnus NLU, Lucknow. He covered the avenues for students after law school, be it litigation, civil services, corporate law, or even studying abroad. He stressed the need for a good education in law and the opening up of avenues with foreign law firms setting offices in India.

The CEO of clat is possible, dr. Surabhi Modi sahai discussed the preparation strategy with students. Now with all

Universities are taking entrance tests and introduction to CUET; she stressed starting preparation early in class 11th itself to build a strong aptitude. Since CLAT, like CUET, is an aptitude paper testing a student in English, reasoning and maths, along with legal and gk. She was accompanied by Clat Possible students who cracked clat 2023; Tanay Jaiswal, Parthdhwaj Shukla joining NLS Bangalore, Krishna Agarwal and Vibhakar Mittal joining NLU Delhi, and Kanha joining Nujs Kolkata. These kids shared their success mantras and prep techniques that reverberated with the students.

Finally, Debajyoti Das, legal Mentor at Clat Possible and an alumnus of HNLU Raipur shared the fun of college life and opportunities at law schools.

The session ended with a big round of discussions with parents and students.

