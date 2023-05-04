Cimpress India Extends its Health Insurance Policy to Same-sex & Live-in Partners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Cimpress India, a global capability centre for Cimpress N.V, a mass customization leader and a pioneer in enabling remote-first culture, has taken a step forward to provide inclusive health insurance coverage to the same-sex & live-in partner as part of their Group Mediclaim Cover. The definition of ‘family’ has now been expanded with this inclusion.

As the honourable Supreme Court proceedings brought to light the everyday challenges of the petitioners, Cimpress has taken a milestone step towards supporting its employees with basic healthcare needs that goes a step ahead of legalizing same-sex marriages, enabling the right to a dignified life for everyone. Cimpress is known for its employee-centric work culture and policies across the globe. With the benefit, the objective is to make employees feel supported irrespective of their identity or sexual orientation.

Cimpress takes pride in its holistic wellness strategy for leading a happier and healthier life, which goes beyond the employee wellness initiatives that concerns physical health. Inclusion has played a pivotal role in its overall well-being infrastructure. With this milestone step, Cimpress will continue to strive to not just enable a holistic well-being ecosystem but also create a benchmark with its inclusive policies and practices.

Ameya Sane, HR Director, Cimpress India, says, “At Cimpress, we are proud of a culture that is free of bias and discrimination, with equal growth opportunities, and a safe work environment for individuals regardless of their identities. We are delighted to give an overhaul to our health insurance policy by including Same-Sex & Live-in Partnership. This new benefit is just one example of our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that is inclusive and equitable for everyone.”

Cimpress India is a global capability centre for Cimpress N.V. The global entity was founded in 1994, and is a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specialized in various domains of mass customization.

At Cimpress, we drive competitive advantage across our various businesses by investing centrally in a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create company-wide value. Cimpress India is one such key strategic enterprise focused on building great teams in India across the domains of engineering, design, and artwork processing for various Cimpress businesses driving innovation.

Cimpress India began its journey in April 2017 and we now have 2000+ great minds spread across the country, working in various areas of software engineering as well as graphic design and prepress services for several different Cimpress businesses. With multi million customers, our teams are constantly challenging themselves to empower our businesses to be more entrepreneurial through our cutting-edge technology solutions. Our teams work directly with our businesses around the world to solve complex customer demands through e-commerce and manufacturing capabilities. Our primary engineering focus is to build products that are scalable and provide an impact and we need great talent like you to come and help us succeed. www.cimpress.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.