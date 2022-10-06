Chirantan Ghosh: A researcher for the social good

Chirantan Ghosh |

Science has given us many inventions which have made our lives better. One of those inventions is AI or Artificial Intelligence. It can be found everywhere ranging from small instruments like our smartphones to inventions like airplanes. In the right person’s hand, it can do miracles.

One such person is Chirantan Ghosh. He has made people around the globe curious with his work. His work was funded by the US Government during his second master’s through NOAA or National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and National Institute of Health (NIH).

Runoff is a problem mainly faced by farmers. Due to heavy rainfall, the water washes away all the minerals and vital nutrients from the top layer of the soil. This can severely impact the fertility and output of the soil and also the environment. Eventually, it creates loss for both the farmers and economy. It is also harmful to aquatic life, as it can lead to water pollution as fertilizers and pesticides are also washed away with the soil. Thus, something has to be done to improve the situation.

And that is where the research work of Ghosh comes up. Ghosh used machine learning to increase the efficiency of preexisting NOAA methods and reduce the runoff by predicting its risk level.

Chirantan’s knowledge and interests lead him to work on other projects. One such project was funded by NIH or the National Institutes of Health, USA. He used deep learning-based multi-segmentation to automate RNA segmentation. This reduced the time and margin of error in the process.

He has not been working with the government but has planned to launch his own startup. He has initiated camai.us which is similar to the Google lens but in the early stage. It will allow anyone to detect any object by using their smartphone. Its purpose is to detect any object and provide more information to the user. It can also suggest similar items once it recognizes the item. It provides information based on the category of the item. Let’s say it’s an edible item then it will provide information about its content or the name of the product.

He has also ventured into the women’s security space. Ghosh has also initiated a startup named hap.ai. It determines the threat using a deep learning-based surveillance system and computer vision. It can resolve the majority of issues relating to women’s safety and security and the general public. This can be used in educational institutions like colleges as well as workspaces. Cameras can be used to detect people and their behavioral patterns, and figure out a potential threat. It can send an alert if unusual behavior is detected by it.

Chirantan’s research has led him to realize that there is still more to learn and much more knowledge to consume. He continued his studies and research in computer vision. He will be pursuing his Ph.D. in computer science at Lehigh University from Fall 2022. His next potential project will be to detect fake content in images and videos. It will solve many issues such as the spread of fake news or content over the web. Fake news can lead to many atrocities, especially during emergencies like pandemic, natural disasters to name a few. Chirantan’s research includes detecting bias in such systems, which is an important attribute of his research.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in