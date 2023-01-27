Chennai-based company offers Premium gadgets at affordable prices!!

Premium gadgets at affordable prices!!

New Delhi (India), January 25: Have you ever dreamt of getting high-end gadgets at an affordable cost? Yes, that is possible when a Chennai-based company Ovantica offers high-end Smartphones and Laptops at throwaway prices, posing a challenge to others in the market. Ovantica is a new-age e-commerce platform selling refurbished smartphones.

High-end Smartphone is the dream of most youngsters, but the budget makes them think twice before realizing their dream. Unboxed phones are the smarter way to help those who want to acquire a gadget within their budget.

True, these unboxed phones are mostly demo pieces or phones that are bought and returned from online platforms with a return period. Then these phones are revived and brought back to market as good as the new one, of course for a cheaper price.

Ovantica was launched by Surender S in 2020 with the passion of selling unboxed phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets for people who are on the go and who otherwise could not buy them by spending a fortune.

Surender S says, ” We have experience 10 years in the market, and our strong technical team offers the customers the best product based on individual tastes and requirements. And we have also tied up with Gadpro to provide a one-year warranty to the buyers.”

Apart from unboxed smartphones, Ovantica provides a whole lot of electronic devices like laptops and Gaming consoles, all at affordable prices.

Ovantica has seen great traction in the market, with a growth rate of 60%. The startup first sold a few hundred of these phones per month, and with great customer support and quality is the watchword, they are now selling thousands of them.

In the current year, the company plans to sell 10,000–15,000 reconditioned smartphones per month. Ovantica will continue to operate in the B2B and B2C markets. With a large customer base across India, the company wants to keep Chennai as its principal hub.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)