Checkout the complete list of winners of CBTF Presents Iconic Gold Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: The fourth edition of CBTF Presents Iconic Gold Awards 2023 was held on 18th March 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. This prestigious event saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry in attendance, and as always, the most deserving talent was recognized and honored with the coveted Iconic Gold trophies.

The evening was a grand success, and it included special performances by popular singer Laqshay Kapoor. The audience was also treated to a spiritual group performance by the talented dancer Ritu Gupta. The glitz and glamour of the red carpet was no less exciting with the industry’s biggest names in attendance.

The winners of the Iconic Gold Awards 2023 included some of the most talented and deserving individuals in the entertainment industry. Anupam Kher, Singer Udit Narayan, Sikandar Kher, Karan Tacker, Gauahar Khan, Anees Bazmee, Karan Kundra and Hina Khan were just some of the winners of the night.

The Iconic Gold Awards are a true recognition of excellence in the entertainment industry, and this year’s edition was no exception. The event was a spectacular display of talent and glamour, and it was a night that will be remembered for years to come. CBTF Presents Iconic Gold Awards 2023 once again proved to be a platform for recognizing and honoring the best in the industry.

Checkout the complete list of winners below:

– Anupam Kher – Best Actor – The Kashmir Files

– Nikhil Siddhartha – Best Actor – People Choice – Karthikeya 2

– Bhushan Kumar – Game Changer Producer – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Drishyam 2

– Anees Bajmee – Best Director – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

– Sanjana Sanghi – The Millennial Star on Rise Award

– RRR – Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema

– Karthikeya 2 – Best Film – People Choice

– The Kashmir Files – Best Film

– Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment – 70 Years of Contribution in Indian Cinema

– Palak Muchhal – Voice of the Year

– Palash Muchhal – Best Debut Director – Ardh

– Deepak Mukut – Most Dynamic Producer – Dhaakad

– Udit Narayan – Singing Superstar of Indian cinema

– Dia Mirza – Environmentalist of the Year

– Mukesh Chhabra – Best Casting Director

– Mahat Raghavendra – Best Debut Actor – Double XL

– Khushali Kumar – Best Debut Actress – Dhokha Round D Corner

– Aparshakti Khurana – Best Actor in a Negative Role – Male – Dhokha Round D Corner

– Sikander Kher – Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male – Monica, O My Darling

– Vijay Ganguly – Best Choreographer – Monica, O My Darling

– Huma Qureshi – Best Actress – Maharani – Web Series

– Vineet Kumar Singh – Best Actor – Rangbaaz – Web Series

– Richa Chadha – Power Packed Performance (Female) – The Great Indian Murder

– Karan Tacker – Powerpacked Performance (Male) – Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

– Avinash Tiwary – Best Actor in a Negative Role – Khakee the bihar chapter – Web Series

– Gauahar Khan – Most Impactful Actress – Shikha Mondal – Web Series

– Nikita Dutta – Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Khakee – The Bihar Chapter – Web Series

– Hina Khan – Fashion Diva

– Rohit Saraf – Fashion Trendsetter

– Ankita Lokhande & Vikas Jain – Power TV couple

– Bhav Dhulia – Best Director – Khakee – The Bihar Chapter

– Jameel Khan – Power Packed Performance (Male) – Comedy – Gullak S3

– Gullak S3 – Best Web Series

– The Great Indian Murder – Most Liked Web Series

– Physics Wallah – Most Popular Web Series

– Faisal Malik – Best Supporting Actor – Panchayat S2

– Sunita Rajwar – Best Supporting Actress – Comedy Panchayat S2

– Best Television Serial – Anupamaa

– Rupali Ganguly – Best Television Actress – Anupamaa

– Harshad Chopra – Best Television Actor – Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2

– Karan Kundrra – Most Popular TV Actor

– Priyanka Chahar Choudhary – Most Stylish TV Actress

– Karan Kundrra – Most Stylish Actor

– Tina Datta – Best Dressed Reality Star

– Dheeraj Dhoopar – Television Personality

– Shiv Thakre – Most Popular Bigg Boss Contestant 16

– Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai – Best Comedy Serial

