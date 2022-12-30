Charak’s brand Moha: empowers women entrepreneurs for their businesses

“Stand on Your Feet” initiative offered the best business ideas from women to stand a chance of winning a grant of Rs. 10,00,000 (Ten lacs)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Recently, brand MOHA from Charak Pharma concluded their nationwide search for women-led ideas/businesses and selected the best out of them with a one-time grant of Rs 10,00,000. This reward of Rs10 lacs from moha is purely a grant and will not be a loan or an investment against equity. This financial independence will encourage more enterprising women to take up entrepreneurship fearlessly and work towards their dream.

The initiative accepted entries from women entrepreneurs nationally from 1st October to 15th November 2022, while an eminent jury panel evaluated their business ideas in terms of different business metrics. Finally, ten entries were shortlisted for the event finale.

The moha “Stand on your feet” event finale on 13th December saw the 10 finalists pitching their ideas to the jury members within a fixed time slot. The jury members picked a single winner for the Rs.10 lacs reward from these finalists.

The winner of the initiative Vidya Joshi who won the “Stand on Your Feet” grant for her innovative business, Millets Treats Foods, said, “I am overwhelmed by the recognition. It has put wings to my dreams, and the grant will go a long way to reach my goals. I thank MOHA and the jury members for the wonderful initiative and hope more entrepreneurs will benefit in the coming years. ” The second and third places were won by Nayantara Chatterjee (Vidhyadhar Consultancy) and Christiana Sunny(Maw and Paw) with a grant of 3 lacs and 1 lac.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director at Charak Pharma, commented, “At moha: we strongly believe that empowerment is one of the ways to attain development and a healthy society. We already support 4,500 underprivileged children across 85+ centres with hygiene, nutrition and education under our “Adopt an NGO program.” The Stand on your feet initiative shares the same DNA of inspiring and channelizing actions to bring sustainable social change and growth.”

About Charak

Founded in 1947, Charak Pharma has been at the forefront of ayurvedic herbal-based wellness for over 75 years. With a private R&D laboratory accredited by the Government of India’s Department of Science & Technology, Charak has three world-class manufacturing facilities.

Charak products are available in more than 30 countries across the world, including the USA, UK, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Fiji Islands, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain and Dubai.

