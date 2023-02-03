Chaitali Das presents eco-friendly souvenirs to Manipuri polo players at Kolkata Polo Season 2022

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] February 3: Internationally acclaimed Indian Social Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Chaitali Das receives the memento as a goodwill gesture from Chief of Staff Eastern Command Lieutenant General (L-G) KK Repswal at the Kolkata Polo season 2022.

Chaitali presented ‘I

KOLKATA ‘ printed Eco-friendly bags from her label ‘ Jute Story ‘ souvenirs from the beautiful city of joy to the Manipuri Polo players who participated at the KOLKATA POLO SEASON 2022.

Some of the finest teams of the Indian Army including teams from Army Service Crops, Arty, Armoured Crops, RVC, and 61 Cavalry participated from across India at the world’s oldest polo ground in Pat Williamson Polo Ground at the Royal Kolkata Turf Club. The polo season started from 20 Dec till 31st Dec 2022 under the aegis of ST Br, HQ Eastern Command.

Manipur Polo players played in an exhibition match. The Manipuri polo players were spectacular in their traditional gestures, custom, and attire. The uniform for all the players is a white “dhoti” which is tucked in above their knees and a head guard or a big white turban which is held by a “khadangchet” which is a chin strap that protects their calves. Usually, no footwear is worn and the ankles are covered with “khunningkhang” which is a piece of leather cloth. Leg guards are worn below the knee.

