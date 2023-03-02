Celebrating Excellence: Indian Icon Awards 2023 Honour Industry Leaders and Talented Entrepreneurs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1: Pride India Awards is thrilled to announce the successful hosting of the first season of the Indian Icon Awards, which took place on 25 February at Shangri La Hotel in Namma Bengaluru. The event was a resounding success, with a diverse group of business leaders and industry experts coming together to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the business community.

Following the central theme of the award ceremony, around 75 winning businesses and entrepreneurs were acknowledged for their exceptional leadership, innovation, and growth in their respective industries. The prestigious event featured keynote speakers, award distribution by the chief guest, Bollywood celebrity Ms. Pooja Hegde, and networking opportunities for attendees to connect and share ideas.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the first edition of the Indian Icon Awards and to celebrate the achievements of so many talented and hardworking professionals from different sectors,” said Ms. Pooja Hegde.

The event was made possible by the support of elite sponsors and the dedication of the Pride India Awards team. The special credit goes to Mr. Vinaykumar, the leading and successful man behind the entire event.

“Celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and businesses has been especially meaningful to me as I know first-hand the challenges of pursuing one’s passions and dreams. The dedication, resilience and creativity it takes to build and grow a successful enterprise are admirable. It has been a privilege to recognize these exceptional individuals and companies, and I hope their achievements inspire others to pursue their ambitions.” Said Mr. Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, founder of the Pride India Awards & the Indian Icon Awards.

He added, “Our awards have presented an opportunity for recognition and a platform for businesses and individuals to socialize with industry leaders, get inspired, boost morale, and enhance their credibility in the competitive market. We will continue our tradition of recognizing and promoting the industry’s most talented and innovative professionals through our subsequent editions as well.”

The Indian Icon Awards recipients were selected through a simple self-nomination and evaluation process, with a panel of impartial judges carefully reviewing each submission to determine the winners. The winners were announced during the ceremony and presented with their awards, which served as a symbol of their exceptional accomplishments.

Here are the winners of the first season of India Icon Awards presented by Pride India Awards:

Sandpiper Visas and Immigration Consultants: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – Emerging Leaders in Visa and Immigration services Pro-TEAM Solutions Private Limited: Best Internal Audit Company of the Year PREVENTIA WELLNESS: Outstanding Contribution to Medical Science – Innovation in Practical Psychology MATRIX TILING SOLUTIONS: The best Manufacturing company of the year – Luxury and Lifestyle Tiling solutions Ambaji Warehousing Solutions: Most Trusted Warehousing Solutions company of the year Basilicfly Studio Pvt Ltd: Company of the year 2022 in Media Solutions SCOPE: Indian Icon of the Year – Innovation in Unified Networking Platform (The Scope App) RIFTI Film Institute: Best Film and Acting Institute in Hyderabad Abayat: Stylish Fashion Designer of the Year Dispute Resolution Hub: Indian Iconic – Most Trusted Dispute Resolution provider of the year Ontogen Digital: Young Entrepreneur of the year-Excellence in Digital Marketing Holiday Regency: Indian Iconic Brand of the Year – Finest and Luxurious Five-Star Hotel – Holiday Regency Hair Speak International: Best creative salon of the year RU Cards: Indian Iconic startup of the Year – Leading Providers of the Prepaid Card Solutions. Himanshu Constructions: Most Trusted Construction Company in Gujarat Socially Good: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – The Best Digital Marketplace for Global Social Impact. Ghatge Patil Industries Limited: Indian Icon of the Year – Outstanding Contribution to the Education and Research Sector with regards to AI & Machine Learning iElektron: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – “Excellence in providing technologies for smart mobility applications Scichip Robotics Private Limited: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – Excellence in world-class Artificial Intelligence and robotics solutions for global healthcare Infinity Mutual Fund & SIP: Indian Iconic Startup of the Year – Infinity Mutual fund Manchi Baphe (A unit of KSSPL): Indian Iconic Restaurant of the Year- Excellent Multi-Cuisine Buffet Restaurant

22.DROPS LUXURY BATHWARE INDIA: Best Luxury Bathware and Tiles brand of the year

Flamingo Celebrities World: Indian Iconic Film Institute of the Year

Growing Spaces: Outstanding and Promising Real Estate Company of the Year

WhyNEW: Most Trusted and promising Refurbished Laptop Seller in Bangalore Croyez Immigration: Indian Iconic Immigration Consultants of the Year YASHNEEL DEVELOPERS: Best Real Estate Developer in North Karnataka MAG Store: Most Iconic Artist of the Year 2023

28.Lathashree kempegowda: Best Dietician and Heath Coach in Bengaluru

Chitra Karunanidhi: Women Personality of the Year – Excellence in Private Banking Sector Dr.Siddeswar Manoj from Visala Industries Limited – Indian Icon of the year – Best Creative Director (Excellence into Creativity and Branding) Bhanu Sai Prathap: Indian Icon of the Year – Excellence in Web Development – Mr.Bhanu Sai Prathap from Mouri Tech Company Arun Jegadeesh – Indian Icon of the Year – Excellence Contribution to IT Services Prabhakaran Ragunathan – Indian Icon of the Year – Excellence Contribution to Finance Management and Social Empowerment Croyez Immigration: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – Best Study Abroad Consultants Prabhat Verma, Merck Lifesciences : Outstanding leader of the year award – Excellence into Lifesciences Mini Films: Indian Icons of the year – Best Debut Producer & Entrepreneurs of the Year Avira Diamonds: Best Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery of the year Zeal Soft Systems Pvt Ltd: Indian Iconic IT Solutions Firm of the Year 2023 – Excellence in IT Solutions Astute Venture: Indian Iconic Firm of the Year – Excellence in HR and Business Consulting solutions Pigment Plus: Most Trusted Skin and Hair Clinic in Hyderabad Precision Tapes and Sealants: Most Trusted Packaging Materials Manufacturers of the Year iMartcus Learning: Best Program for Full Stack Development Migratz Services: Emerging Immigration Consultants of the year Annam Tours and Travels: Best Tours and Travel Company of the year Neelima: Indian Icon of the Year – Excellent contribution to Digital Strategies Urvashi Sharma: Indian Icon of the Year – Excellence in HR, IR/ER and Admin Sukho Thai: Indian Iconic Spa of the Year – Excellence in Spa Services O3 Events: Indian Iconic Event Management Company of the Year Artist Connect: India’s Best Artist Management Platform Myniwa: Indian Iconic Fastest Growing E-commerce Brand for 44. 44. 51. Sustainable and Artisanal Products BHIVE: Indian Iconic Coworkspace of the Year Environmentalist: Indian Iconic Changemaker of the year Creed Entertainment: Indian Iconic Lifestyle Luxury Brand Management Company of the year Singer, Songwriter: India’s Most Promising Artist of the Year The Seher Band: India’s Pop Band of the Year Sky Wave Aviation: Indian Iconic Aviation Technical Consultant of the Year Rohit Murthy, AKB GROUP: Indian Iconic Businessman of the Year Jyothi Malik: Indian Iconic Celebrity Manager of the year Puranpoli Ghar: Indian Iconic Fastest Growing QSR Brand Of the year Ingo Bikes: Indian Iconic E-bike of the year Ecoverse: Indian Iconic Global Award for leading Environmental Care and Healthcare Company Medical Palliative Clowning: Indian Iconic Bravehearts of the year Pride Hotel Bangalore: Indian Iconic 4-Star Business Hotel of the year Avench Systems Pvt Ltd: Emerging Embedded Software Company of the year Coreyo: Best Courier And Cargo Solutions Company Of The Year Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin: Best Social Worker Of The Year Maclareen Consulting India: Emerging And Most Trusted Business Consulting Firm Of The Year Raghavendra Hegde, Sandart: Indian Iconic Artist Of The Year

70.Ebenus Design Solutions Private Limited: Emerging Company of the year – Engineering Services and Consultancy

Shravani Group: Indian Iconic Best PR House Of The Year Sneha Abraham Sehgal: Best Female Sports Entrepreneur Of The Year Keshav, Yuva Biosciences – Company of the Year – Innovation and Excellence into Mitochondrial Science to develop cosmeceuticals and pharmaceuticals to provide Youthfulness for Life!

Pride India Awards is India’s most significant award platform established to bring Indian business talents to the center stage. Awarding professionals in diverse categories via a fair and impartial judging process, PIA serves as a prestigious platform for budding talents.

