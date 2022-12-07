CaSa de Spirits launches Fentiro In Goa

FENTIRO Dawn – A Shot Of Goa

Goa (India), December 7: CaSa de Spirits Pvt. Ltd, launches its first ever range of spirits under the ‘Fentiro’ brand on December 1st, 2022 in Goa.

Its initial launch in Goa will see its two variants of party shots – “Fentiro Dusk” and “Fentiro Dawn”. They are the newest and coolest entrant to the party shots category. Fentiro Dusk unleashes the wilder side along with the setting of the Sun and Fentiro Dawn is just the perfect shot as the first light of the rising Sun appears in the dawn sky.

Fentiro prides itself as a lifestyle brand, whose priority is to bring exceptional quality, priced competitively, that appeals to the tastes and preferences world over.

CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd. is founded by former Divtone Group Country Manager & former WWE Director, Marketing – Carl Sequeira along with founder of Go Fish Entertainment, Sajay Moolankodan. Both industry veterans have rich industry experience, throughout their career of 20+ years of marketing some of India’s largest consumer and alco-bev brands.The Founders have also brought on board AlcoBev Stalwarts, Shatbhi Basu & Binaisha Sundaram. Together these industry stalwarts bring their 60+ years of combined AlcoBev industry experience to this new venture.

Shatbhi Basu, celebrated mixologist and founder of STIR academy, who has been honoured by the President of India, for being India’s first female bartender, has spent her career working closely with trade and consumers to educate them on the art and science of mixology. She will drive product research and development for the brand. Binaisha Sundaram, who was part of the team that recently launched Copter 7, has also been associated with the launch of various other leading AlcoBev brands in India, will drive sales and business development for CaSa de Spirits

Commenting on the launch of Fentiro, Carl Sequeira, Managing Director said, “We were inspired & motivated by our homeland Goa with its unique culture and wanted to create a product that is truly made in Goa from Cashew Apple along with our proprietary blend, for the world to enjoy. The party shot category has remained stagnant over the past few years, however with Fentiro, we plan to change that! By establishing a new product range, we intend to upend the entire category and build a lasting impact on the minds of consumers over the years.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sajay Moolankodan, Director said, “Over the years, we’ve noticed that the consumer has started to experiment with new tastes and experiences in the Alco-Bev space. With that in mind, we embarked on creating a product that looked and tasted distinctly unique from others in the same category. Fentiro Dusk and Fentiro Dawn are the perfect shots for your parties from dusk to dawn.

Fentiro Dusk and Fentiro Dawn are available in selective outlets and restaurants in Goa, so when in Goa – “Party with Fentiro!”

About Company –

CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd. is a startup, based in Goa with an office in Mumbai, formed with a clear vision to create unique and disruptive beverages, to meet the need of the ever-evolving palates of the consumer.

