Capture Good memories and Mellow Vibes as a live experience with  DJ Based Band from Delhi – Mashupminati band by Tushar Negi 

New Delhi (India), April 20: Mashupminati Band consists of 5-8 band members and provides the best Dj based services for all types of events, bachelor parties, as well as wedding ceremonies. Our high-energy performances and unique concepts are designed to keep your guests grooving all night long.

The team consists of three talented vocalists, a skilled DJ, live percussionists, and a live Dhol, all of whom are versatile and high-voltage performers. The band is led and owned by Tushar Negi, who is not only their lead performer but also the band’s head.

Tushar stated, “We take pride in our ability to provide personalised and engaging experiences for our clients. We offer special booking deals and concepts to ensure that your event is tailored to your specific needs. Our expertise in crowd interaction and entertainment has made us one of the finest wedding bands in Faridabad, Haryana and in Delhi since 2021.”

Whether it’s a sangeet, cocktail ceremony, birthday or retirement party, they guarantee to make their event unforgettable because it’s all about good memories; they also provide exceptional Entertainment Services for Bachelor Parties. “Our high level-energy performances and engaging style are sure to get the party started”, – Tushar said

Mashupminati has developed an affinity with its customers and music lovers. They are perhaps the most iconic and promising DJ Based Band with live percussion performances who are blooming to be the best DJ and not only in India but worldwide.

Mashupminati also jams their music sessions at the loyal jamming studios where big artists such as Jasleen Royal, The local train, Jass Manak, Sukh-E, Akhil Sachdeva, Himani Kapoor etc. have jammed their sessions. The loyal jamming studio is owned by TAPASVI KUMAR

Mashupminati has a great social media presence. They have over 40000+ followers on their Instagram handle @mashupminati

Website – www.mashupminati.com

