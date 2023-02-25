CALM releases new single “DUBS” from his upcoming album

Antwerp [Belgium], February 24: Belgium-based producer and musician CALM has announced the release of his highly anticipated album, which is set to drop later this year. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, he has released the first single, “DUBS,” which is now available on his YouTube channel and all music streaming platforms.

“DUBS” is a fast-paced track that showcases CALM’s unique sound, blending elements of cyberculture, rage hip-hop, cloud rap, and R&B. The song is a powerful anthem about self-confidence and being the best version of yourself, no matter the challenges you face.

CALM’s musical journey has taken him from his roots in classical pop and EDM in India to his current fascination with rap and R&B in Belgium. His experiences as an outsider in a new world, combined with his growing knowledge of music, have resulted in a unique sound that is all his own.

But it’s not just music that inspires CALM. Fashion, art, and lifestyle choices also play a major role in shaping his music. As a producer, he has the freedom to create exactly what he wants, and this freedom is evident in “DUBS” and his other upcoming tracks.

CALM’s upcoming album is a journal of his experiences, packaged beautifully into ten powerful songs. Fans can look forward to hearing more of CALM’s unique sound as he continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of music.

For more information about CALM and his music, please visit his official YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/f5raGghlngw.

