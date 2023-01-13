Winners of Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs – 2023

New Delhi (India), January 11: An entrepreneur is someone who develops a company from scratch. They are in charge of the business and are responsible for its failure. The definition of an entrepreneur is flexible. Business Mint is delivering the 2023 Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs as a tribute.

A list of businesses, agencies, non-profits and governmental bodies led by business leaders and with successful groups and missions was produced by Business Mint. From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 2000+ nominations were submitted.

Aashay Mishra, Co-Founder & COO – PrepInsta – Career Enhancement Category

Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder & CMO – PrepInsta – Career Enhancement Category

Dipan Samanta, Founder & CEO – MEDBLOG18 – Academic Paper Consulting Category

Malay Agrawal, Founder – Aurum – Art Jewellery & Festival Goods Category

Mohana Gupta, Startup Advisor & Founder – The Markbuzz – Women in Digital Transformation Category

Saad Merchant, Co-founder, Partner – Verve Media – Creative Agency Category

Bijaya Dutta, Founder – PiliTaxi – Sustainable Fashion & Lifestyle Marketplace

Gunjan Sharma, Founder – Métier PECA – Baking & Culinary Educator Category

Brinda Rajpopat, Founder & CEO – Petikaa Gift Studio – Luxury Gifting Category

Leela Shankar Adhimulam, Public Speaker – Growth Hacking Category

Santhosh Jetty, Founder & CEO – Akartha – Creative Agency Category

Vivek Nathwani, Founder – Social Amplifiers – Digital Marketing Category

Neha Singh, Founder – FREIZEIT Media Pvt. Ltd. – OTT Platform Category

Priyanka Vasani, COO – Vaishali Pharma Ltd. – Women in Pharma Category

Lakshya Gureja, Director – Blessed Era Pvt Ltd – Kids Brand Category

Manaal Maniyar, Founder & CEO – TailBlaze – Pets Industry Category

Parth Mehta, MD & CEO – Weeport – Logistic Category

Komal Solanki – Creative Director and Designer – Komal Solanki Designs – Design in Entertainment Category

Jagdish Patel, Proprietor – J DESIGN STUDIO – Residential Interior Design Category

Dayesh Jaiswal, Director – Techture Driving the Construction Technology Agenda – Building & Construction Category

Nimit Luthra, Founder & CEO – Stanlee India – Consumer Electronics Category

Jatin Khanna, Director – Fit Tech India Sports & Fitness Equipment Pvt Ltd – Sports & Fitness Equipment Category

Sai Madhav Elisetty, Co-Founder & MD – SAHEVA Corporate (OPC) Pvt. Ltd – Web Design Category

Akarsh Agrawal, Co-Founder – ProGrad – Education Technology Category

Divam Wadhwa, Founder – Chai Nagri – Food & Beverage Category.

Simran Harshita Nagar, Founder & Director – As_Muzic_Agency – Music Label Category (Women)

Kushal Gala, CEO – Collectibles Khazana® – Collectibles Category

Hitesh Sharma, Founder & Global CEO – Readily Mobility Solutions – Roadside Assistance Category

Janvi Gupta, CEO – NIMANTRAN – Wedding Invitations Category

Suraj Gautam, Co-founder & Director – Mahakal Motion Pictures – Movie Production Category

No matter where you are in the world, there will be experienced entrepreneurs striving to reclassify best practices, according to Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint. Experienced entrepreneurs can stand out in what is, at last, a competitive industry by using a variety of strategies, such as supporting a remarkable heritage or offering highly customized services. The Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 – Inspiring & Rising Entrepreneurs – 2023 winners are being announced with pride, and we hope to continue honouring the deserving winners each year.

About Business Mint: The one-stop shop for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to grow professionally through research and recognition approaches. The platform for groups and businesspeople known as Business Mint serves as a means for rewarding hard work. Their sincere endeavor is to understand the amazing business ideas, adventures, and excellent people behind them that make it happen at whatever cost.

