Building a Human-Centric Culture in the Workplace

Zyoin is a renowned talent firm that was started in 2005. Having worked in this industry for 17+ years, Zyoin today is considered India’s Leading Recruitment Firm only through its Expertise and its Authenticity. They provide the best in breed talent for its clients from multiple states across India and serve top companies, corporations & enterprises with their dynamic range of Business line solutions.

With them, their clients have the benefit of bagging only the best talent in the industry and provide extensive magnification in the expansion & growth of their clients. Zyoin has successfully helped 90+ GCCs by closing 2500+ Position requirements. They believe in achieving the highest standards for their company and aim to become the most respected firm that offers every hiring solution.

Zyoin insulates and encourages young talent to push their strengths & produce 100% results, making them the perfect hiring partner for the captive sector. Their organisational efficacies have made them a perfect fit for facing the challenges & outshining with tremendous success. Some of the junctures in how Zyoin solves your hiring needs are as follows:

Deep Expertise in hiring Tech & Non – Tech Talent in India –

Zyoin approaches every client differently; their Tech and Non-Tech Hiring solutions are tailored to meet the needs of every client. At Zyoin, they provide unparalleled talent and will assist you no matter what your needs are, from contract staffing to permanent placements.

Multi-Channel Sourcing –

Zyoin identifies talent from different sources, both online and offline, to provide clients with a well-rounded, well-evaluated talent pool and Talent Mapping Strategy. They provide exceptional market Insights, including salary compensation and benchmarking.

Extensive Integration with the Clients –

Zyoin sets up and provides a dedicated RPO team that will focus and work with only one particular client to hire and place talent fast and effectively. The Team works closely with clients to understand their talent requirements and offers only the best talent pool.

EQUIP Hiring –

Zyoin is a one-stop solution for any company’s hiring needs ranging from Tech, Non-Tech, Permanent, Contract and Leadership Hiring etc. Zyoin always strives to provide clients with an Easy, Quick and Possible Hiring Strategy that will help organizations equip themselves with only the best talent from across the country.

Pre-EvaluatedCandidates –

While adding candidates to the talent pool, Zyoin conducts multiple rounds of thorough screening, ensuring every candidate is of the highest calibre and of the highest quality.

The captive sector has been expanding & creating new centres all over India over the past few years. These centres generate a large number of human resource requirements and provide a variety of employment opportunities. And this is where Zyoin steps in as the need of the hour for these Captive sectors. They provide the right talent in the shortest possible time proving their recruitment methods outsource only the best talent. Their Industry-leading GCC framework assists in setting up and running big brands by keeping their work simplified, accelerating time-to-operations & boosting the productivity of the business. Their creative talents are unsurpassed, and they focus on meeting the customer’s needs closely and delivering high-quality work in a short amount of time. Zyoin just might be what your business needs!

