New Delhi (India), December 27: Zest Partners is all set to host its sixth episode “Building a Human Centric Culture in the Workplace” of its series ‘Zest Talks on January – 20 – 2023 from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The webinar is aimed to talk about evolving societal norms, advancements in technology and the shortage of qualified candidates and how the tide has already shifted in employees’ favour in recent years. This trend was accelerated even further by the pandemic, as more employees sought more flexibility so they could spend more time with their families or devoted their energy to more meaningful causes. Many employers still don’t seem to pay enough attention to retaining their workforce despite The Great Resignation.

A human-centric culture in the workplace considers how your people want to work and how to inspire them to do their work well. Leaders must take a step back and separate their business drivers from those of their people. Future-looking companies are retaining their top talent by putting their employees at the center of how they run their businesses. One of the most important indicators of maturity is an organization’s commitment to fostering a people-centric culture.

This time, Zest Partner is expecting more attendees than their previous webinar, which drew over 5000+ participants. The sixth episode will consist of a panel of 3 speakers and 1 moderator in total.

After launching its first webinar on June 24, 2022, Zest Partners’ Webinar Series’ Zest Talks’ has proved very successful, moving from 100+ registrations to 5000+ today.

About Zest Partners

Zest Partners is an exclusive leadership hiring firm that aims to serve organizations for their senior, leadership, and executive-level needs through a network of talented individuals with highly specialized expertise. Zest’s team has scaled many corporations within the Indian market throughout the year. As an executive search firm, Zest hires the right talented leaders that will fit within the organization and help push it into more successful avenues.

Learn more at https://www.zestpartners.in/

About Zest Talks

Zest Talks is a webinar series that was launched by Zest Partners to connect candidates and leaders from various fields to gain a better understanding of the market as well as to get a better insight into how other leaders think different to make a difference.

