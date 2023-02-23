Brewer World Conclave 2023 all set to enthrall audiences in Bengaluru

The 2nd edition of The BW Conclave 2023 is set to take place on 23-24-25 February at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Brewer World, a leading platform for beer enthusiasts, is set to host the second edition of its BW Conclave, India’s only dedicated three-day B2B expo, conference, and awards event for the beer and brewing community. The event, taking place on 23-24-25 February at KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru, aims to capitalize on the potential growth of the Indian beer industry and bridge market gaps.

The event organizers believe that the Indian beer industry has tremendous potential for growth and have designed the BW Conclave to provide an opportunity for industry players to connect, network, and conduct business with possible clients and partners.

Over 45 exhibitors, including top companies like Falcon, SpectraA, Zytex, Biotech, and Fermentis, will showcase their latest products and services at the expo. The BW Expo intends to host companies that provide products, services, and equipment to existing and upcoming Indian brewers. The exhibitors will have the chance to interact and conduct business with project consultants, production/commercial beer producers, craft/microbreweries, and other potential clients. The BW Conclave provides a unique opportunity for industry players to connect and explore the latest trends, products, and services in the Indian beer and brewing sector.

In addition to the expo, the conference will feature more than 35 speakers, including head and upcoming brewers, who will share their insights and experiences with industry professionals. The conference will begin at 10 am and will be followed by power-packed workshops from leading companies such as Lallemand, Fermentis & Ellerslie Hops. The conference intends to provide visitors with prospects and possibilities in the business. Panel discussions will consist of some of the most prominent brewers in India, including Ketan Malhotra, Varsha Bhatt, Kajal Manchanda, Vignesh Muralidharan, Manu Mishra, and others.

Anitha Raghunath, Director at Virgo Communication, the event organizers, stated that the BW Conclave 2023 is set to be a fantastic opportunity for the industry to connect and explore the bright future of the Indian beer and brewing sector. She also highlighted the importance of the event in fostering the growth of the industry and bridging the gap between beer and brewing enthusiasts and industry professionals.

The Beer of India Awards 2023 is another highlight of the event, which will honor excellence in beers produced in India. Through a blind-tasting judging process, the awards ceremony created by Brewer World will recognize the best beers in India based on factors such as color, aroma, flavor, mouthfeel, and overall impression. The judges choose the top brews that follow the 2015 BJCP Style Guidelines, are sincere, and stand out. The Beer of India Awards 2023 aims to recognize and promote the best of India’s craft beer industry.

The event has received overwhelming support from the beer and brewing industry in India, with many industry professionals eagerly looking forward to the event. The BW Conclave 2023 provides a unique opportunity for industry players to connect, network, and conduct business with possible clients and partners. The event is an excellent platform for industry experts to share their knowledge, insights and explore the latest trends, products, and services in the Indian beer and brewing sector.

The BW Conclave 2023 promises to be an exciting and informative three-day gathering of beer enthusiasts, experts, and industry professionals. Interested individuals can obtain a visitor’s pass by visiting the website www.bwconclave.com The event will commence at 10 am and be followed by power-packed workshops from leading companies such as Lallemand, Fermentis & Ellerslie Hops. The workshops aim to provide participants with hands-on learning opportunities to deepen their understanding of brewing techniques and practices.

The Indian beer industry is currently experiencing rapid growth and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. According to a recent report, the Indian beer market is expected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2025. The growth is driven by factors such as a rising population of millennials, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer preferences towards premium and craft beers.

