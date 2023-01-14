Brandscouncil ratings International conclave & Best Brand AWARDS 2022 held Successfully In Major Business Capitals, Bangkok & New Delhi, of the World

World best brand & business awards, brandscouncil ratings best brands, brandscouncil ratings global Business awards, South Asia pacific healthcare summit & business awards & international awards for educational excellence were celebrated & awarded during brandscouncil ratings international conclave’ 2022.
January 13: Brandscouncil Ratings (http://www.brandscouncil.com/brandscouncilratings/) & News 1 India (Media Partner), Medilinks India & GFSTIIA have organised Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards 2022 9th June 2022 at Delhi, 7th October 2022 at Bangkok & on 10th December 2022 at Hotel The Park, New Delhi. This Summit was attended by Many Political Personalities, Sports Celebrities, Bollywood Celebrities and many Academic Scholars as Chief guests/Guests. Mr Shripad Naik (Minister for Culture & Tourism, Govt of India), Mr Rajesh Verma, Chairman Parliamentary Committee & Member of Parliament, Mr Shyam Singh Yadav (Chairman- Parliamentary Committee & MP), Mr Brij Lal, Member of Rajyasabha & Former DGP, UP, Mr Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson- BJP, Mr B P Saroj, Member of Parliament & Member of Health Ministry, Sh. Wasifuddin Dagar (Padamshri & Classical Singer), Mr Kirti Azad, Legendary International Cricketer, Mr Ashok Tanwar, Former Member of Parliament, Mr Ravi Sehgal, President- India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Ms Barsha Chabaria were amongst the Star Presence during this event.
While talking with Mr Ashish Vats, President & Founder of Brandscouncil Ratings, He said that the Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave & Awards Awards should remain dedicated to commemorating the momentous developments undergone by a business, enterprise or initiative.
News 1 India, Brandscouncil Ratings, Global Forum for Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Affairs (GFSTIIA), Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM, Namaste India Magazine, The Caishi Magazine, The Arabian Magazine, MyPencil.com etc. were the Event Partners of this Event.
Brandscouncil Ratings Best Brands Awards & International Awards for Educational Excellence’ 2022 Winners List:
Best Ceo of the Year 2022 -Mr Jitendra Singh
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Pinky Chaudhary
Child’s Achievers Award ( Social)- Mr Vidit Chaudhary
Leading Magazine-Mr Dilip Kumar Devetwal
Health Educator – Dr Sheenu Sanjeev
Best Community Media ( Outreach )- Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Juhi Arora
Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 – Mrs Rashika Durgvanshi
Best Emerging Startup- Bioqem Pharma
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Ms Sanchitha Shankar
Best Ceo of the Year 2022- Dr Puneet Jha
Best Writer of the Year- Dr Sanjeev Kumar
Best IT Startup 2022- GFMI Services Technology Pvt Ltd.
25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 ( Healthcare) – Infinitus Hospicare Pvt Ltd
Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022-Ms Kanupreet Arora Narang
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma
25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 -Hempstreet Medicare Pvt Ltd
Top 100 Impactful Startup 2022-365 Digital
25 Most Promising Entreprenuers 2022 – Rajat Gaur
Leading Co-founders of the Year – Jignesh Shah & Hetal Shah
Top 100 Impactful Education Leader( Communication Skills In English) – Dr Sunita Rani
Top 100 Impactful Business Leader – Ritu Kumar Gaur
25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Digital Marketing Company)-Pinki Verma
25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Health & Wellness)- Mr Sagar Verma
Top 100 Impactful Business Leader ( Green Technology ) -Sandeep Choudhary
Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 ( Social Worker ) -Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma
Best App Development Company In India- Muviereck Technologies Private Limited
Best Women entrepreneurs 2022- Rubina Qureshi
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 ( Aesthetic Physician )- Dr Minhaz Drakhshan
25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 (Manufacture of Footwear & Bags )- Pooja Chopra
Dronacharya Group of Institutions Icon In Innovation & Engineering-Dronacharya Group of Institutions
World Best Brand & Business Awards 2022 & South Asia Pacific Healthcare & Summit Awards, Bangkok ( Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave, Thailand)
AutoTech Indore-Emerging Brand of Asia
Shamanta Builders LLP-Emerging Brand of Asia
Astro World -Most Inspiring Startup Company
Mr Barun Kumar Patro-25 Most Inspiring Architect
City Home Shelters-Emerging Real Estate Company of Asia
Shekhar Naidu Memorial Foundation-Leading Ngo of The Year
M T Sweaters Limited-Top 25 Most Inspiring Start-up Company
Tricon Biochem Corporation- Best Emerging Company In Manufacturing Agricultural Inputs -Biological Products
Dr Dilip Kumar Sharma-Best Teacher of The Year
Mr Pitambar Khilar-Best Teacher of The Year
Jay Dee International Traders Ltd Part-Top 25 Most Inspiring Company
Big Daddy Yacht Tours & Travels-Best Emerging Brand of Asia in Tours & Travels
Rembrandt Hotel & Suites-Best Hospitality Services
Bioqem Pharma-Best Start-up In Innovation & Research In Healthcare
Mr Sushant Murarka-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities
Apollo Cancer Centre-Best Healthcare Organisation of Asia
Distil Education & Technology Pvt Ltd-Emerging Start-up In Healthcare Vocational Education
Renova NIGL Hospital-Emerging Brand of Asia
Renova Soumya Cancer Centre-Emerging Brand of Asia
Spagyrics HerboTech (Pvt Ltd )- Start-up of The Year
Dr Afreen Mansoor Shaikh-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities
Dr Saurabh Bansal-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities
Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards’ 2022 at New Delhi, Global Business Awards, South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Awards 2022, GFSTIIA MSME Globe Awards 2022, International Awards for Educational Excellence 2022
Mani Saxena-Excellent Educator Award
Mr Neil-Top 100 Inspiring Education Leader 2022
Mr Jitendra Dhunde-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022
Mr Prikshat Tiwari-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022
Mr Sambhav Jain-Inspiring Teacher of The Year 2022
Mr Amanpreet Singh Arora-Top 100 Impactful Early Childhood Educator (Pre-School)
Dr Mukesh Chandra Dwivedi-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022
Shah Vishal Dilipbhai -Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022
Dr Madan Mohan Jha-Best Researcher of the Year
Mr Lalit Kumar -Top 100 Business Leader ( Astrology )
Doon Blossom Academy-Educational Excellence Award 2022
Institute of Paramedical Science & Mangement-Best Paramedical Institute In India
LDT Technology-Emerging Brand In Technology
Mr Rahul Babanrao Kanchan-Best Entrepreneur Awards 2022
Dr Simanchal Panda-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022
Academy For Self Maximization Pvt Ltd- Asia’s Most Inspiring Start-up IKIGAI Coaching
Mr Gurshit Singh- Top 100 Impactful Business Leader 2022
News 1 India-Best National Hindi News Channel
Vsol Srps Pvt. Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia
Aptdealz Buyer Hub E- Trading Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia
Dave Kamalnayan J-Future Leader Award
Mr Ravi Vaishnav-Future Leader Award
L K Projects Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia
Mekanix Transmission India LLP-Manufacturer of the Year ( V- Belts)
Kashi Se Education-Best Start-up of The Year ( Education )
Shafia Food Company-Most Innovative Business of The Year
Unique Frames- Best Tech Start-up of The Year ( Manufacturing)
Jagdamba Machinery Store-Best Enterprises of The Year ( Agriculture)
F S University Shikohabad (U.P))- Impactful University of The Year
Velectron Labs Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand In Healthcare
Bhagwati Ayurveda & Panchakarma Research Centre-Emerging Brand In Ayurveda
Dr Seema Jha-25 Future Healthcare Leaders 2022
Somaadya-Best Ayurvedic Centre
Saalam Namaste 90.4 FM -Best Community Media For Health Awareness
Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited-Best Use of Social Media & Digital Marketing In Pharma
Servier India Private Limited-Best Social Media Compaign In Pharma
