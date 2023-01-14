e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusBrandscouncil ratings International conclave & Best Brand AWARDS 2022 held Successfully In Major Business Capitals, Bangkok & New Delhi, of the World

Brandscouncil ratings International conclave & Best Brand AWARDS 2022 held Successfully In Major Business Capitals, Bangkok & New Delhi, of the World

Deepthi Amit ShanishwaraUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

World best brand & business awards, brandscouncil ratings best brands, brandscouncil ratings global Business awards, South Asia pacific healthcare summit & business awards & international awards for educational excellence were celebrated & awarded during brandscouncil ratings international conclave’ 2022.

January 13: Brandscouncil Ratings (http://www.brandscouncil.com/brandscouncilratings/) & News 1 India (Media Partner), Medilinks India & GFSTIIA have organised Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards 2022 9th June 2022 at Delhi, 7th October 2022 at Bangkok & on 10th December 2022 at Hotel The Park, New Delhi. This Summit was attended by Many Political Personalities, Sports Celebrities, Bollywood Celebrities and many Academic Scholars as Chief guests/Guests. Mr Shripad Naik (Minister for Culture & Tourism, Govt of India), Mr Rajesh Verma, Chairman Parliamentary Committee & Member of Parliament, Mr Shyam Singh Yadav (Chairman- Parliamentary Committee & MP), Mr Brij Lal, Member of Rajyasabha & Former DGP, UP,  Mr Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson- BJP, Mr B P Saroj, Member of Parliament & Member of Health Ministry, Sh. Wasifuddin Dagar (Padamshri & Classical Singer), Mr Kirti Azad, Legendary International Cricketer, Mr Ashok Tanwar, Former Member of Parliament, Mr Ravi Sehgal, President- India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Ms Barsha Chabaria were amongst the Star Presence during this event.

While talking with Mr Ashish Vats, President & Founder of Brandscouncil Ratings, He said that the Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave & Awards Awards should remain dedicated to commemorating the momentous developments undergone by a business, enterprise or initiative.

News 1 India, Brandscouncil Ratings, Global Forum for Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Affairs (GFSTIIA), Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM, Namaste India Magazine, The Caishi Magazine, The Arabian Magazine, MyPencil.com etc. were the Event Partners of this Event.

Brandscouncil Ratings Best Brands Awards & International Awards for Educational Excellence’ 2022 Winners List:

  • Best Ceo of the Year 2022 -Mr Jitendra Singh

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Pinky Chaudhary

  • Child’s Achievers Award ( Social)- Mr Vidit Chaudhary

  • Leading Magazine-Mr Dilip Kumar Devetwal

  • Health Educator –  Dr Sheenu Sanjeev

  • Best Community Media ( Outreach )- Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Juhi Arora

  • Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 – Mrs Rashika Durgvanshi

  • Best Emerging Startup- Bioqem Pharma

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Ms Sanchitha Shankar

  • Best Ceo of the Year 2022- Dr Puneet Jha

  • Best Writer of the Year- Dr Sanjeev Kumar

  • Best IT Startup 2022- GFMI Services Technology Pvt Ltd.

  • 25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 ( Healthcare) – Infinitus Hospicare Pvt Ltd

  • Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022-Ms Kanupreet Arora Narang

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma

  • 25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 -Hempstreet Medicare Pvt Ltd

  • Top 100 Impactful Startup 2022-365 Digital

  • 25 Most Promising Entreprenuers 2022 – Rajat Gaur

  • Leading Co-founders of the Year – Jignesh Shah & Hetal Shah

  • Top 100 Impactful Education Leader( Communication Skills In English) – Dr Sunita Rani

  • Top 100 Impactful Business Leader – Ritu Kumar Gaur

  • 25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Digital Marketing Company)-Pinki Verma

  • 25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Health & Wellness)- Mr Sagar Verma

  • Top 100 Impactful Business Leader ( Green Technology ) -Sandeep Choudhary

  • Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 ( Social Worker ) -Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma

  • Best App Development Company In India- Muviereck Technologies Private Limited

  • Best Women entrepreneurs 2022- Rubina Qureshi

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 ( Aesthetic Physician )- Dr Minhaz Drakhshan

  • 25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 (Manufacture of Footwear & Bags )- Pooja Chopra

  • Dronacharya Group of Institutions Icon In Innovation & Engineering-Dronacharya Group of Institutions

World Best Brand & Business Awards 2022 & South Asia Pacific Healthcare & Summit Awards, Bangkok ( Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave, Thailand)

  • AutoTech Indore-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Shamanta Builders LLP-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Astro World -Most Inspiring Startup Company

  • Mr Barun Kumar Patro-25 Most Inspiring Architect

  • City Home Shelters-Emerging Real Estate Company of Asia

  • Shekhar Naidu Memorial Foundation-Leading Ngo of The Year

  • M T Sweaters Limited-Top 25 Most Inspiring Start-up Company

  • Tricon Biochem Corporation- Best Emerging Company In Manufacturing Agricultural Inputs -Biological Products

  • Dr Dilip Kumar Sharma-Best Teacher of The Year

  • Mr Pitambar Khilar-Best Teacher of The Year

  • Jay Dee International Traders Ltd Part-Top 25 Most Inspiring Company

  • Big Daddy Yacht Tours & Travels-Best Emerging Brand of Asia in Tours & Travels

  • Rembrandt Hotel & Suites-Best Hospitality Services

  • Bioqem Pharma-Best Start-up In Innovation & Research In Healthcare

  • Mr Sushant Murarka-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

  • Apollo Cancer Centre-Best Healthcare Organisation of Asia

  • Distil Education & Technology Pvt Ltd-Emerging Start-up In Healthcare Vocational Education

  • Renova NIGL Hospital-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Renova Soumya Cancer Centre-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Spagyrics HerboTech (Pvt Ltd )- Start-up of The Year

  • Dr Afreen Mansoor Shaikh-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

  • Dr Saurabh Bansal-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards’ 2022 at New Delhi, Global Business Awards, South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Awards 2022, GFSTIIA MSME Globe Awards 2022, International Awards for Educational Excellence 2022

  • Mani Saxena-Excellent Educator Award

  • Mr Neil-Top 100 Inspiring Education Leader 2022

  • Mr Jitendra Dhunde-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

  • Mr Prikshat Tiwari-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

  • Mr Sambhav Jain-Inspiring Teacher of The Year 2022

  • Mr Amanpreet Singh Arora-Top 100 Impactful Early Childhood Educator (Pre-School)

  • Dr Mukesh Chandra Dwivedi-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

  • Shah Vishal Dilipbhai -Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

  • Dr Madan Mohan Jha-Best Researcher of the Year

  • Mr Lalit Kumar -Top 100 Business Leader ( Astrology )

  • Doon Blossom Academy-Educational Excellence Award 2022

  • Institute of Paramedical Science & Mangement-Best Paramedical Institute In India

  • LDT Technology-Emerging Brand In Technology

  • Mr Rahul Babanrao Kanchan-Best Entrepreneur Awards 2022

  • Dr Simanchal Panda-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

  • Academy For Self Maximization Pvt Ltd- Asia’s Most Inspiring Start-up IKIGAI Coaching

  • Mr Gurshit Singh- Top 100 Impactful Business Leader 2022

  • News 1 India-Best National Hindi News Channel

  • Vsol Srps  Pvt. Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Aptdealz Buyer Hub E- Trading Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Dave Kamalnayan J-Future Leader Award

  • Mr Ravi Vaishnav-Future Leader Award

  • L K Projects Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

  • Mekanix Transmission India LLP-Manufacturer of the Year ( V- Belts)

  • Kashi Se Education-Best Start-up of The Year ( Education )

  • Shafia Food Company-Most Innovative Business of The Year

  • Unique Frames- Best Tech Start-up of The Year ( Manufacturing)

  • Jagdamba Machinery Store-Best Enterprises of The Year ( Agriculture)

  • F S University Shikohabad (U.P))- Impactful University of The Year

  • Velectron Labs Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand In Healthcare

  • Bhagwati Ayurveda & Panchakarma Research Centre-Emerging Brand In Ayurveda

  • Dr Seema Jha-25 Future Healthcare Leaders 2022

  • Somaadya-Best Ayurvedic Centre

  • Saalam Namaste 90.4 FM -Best Community Media For Health Awareness

  • Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited-Best Use of Social Media & Digital Marketing In Pharma

  • Servier India Private Limited-Best Social Media Compaign In Pharma

  If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours. 

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Agriplast Protected Cultivation Aims To Bring The Clean Food Revolution To India

Agriplast Protected Cultivation Aims To Bring The Clean Food Revolution To India

Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd: A Company That Started in a Small Car Garage of Is Now India’s No. 1...

Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd: A Company That Started in a Small Car Garage of Is Now India’s No. 1...

Equiniti India (EQ India) Appoints Vijayaraj Palaniraj as Talent Acquisition Head

Equiniti India (EQ India) Appoints Vijayaraj Palaniraj as Talent Acquisition Head

Ultracab (India) Limited receives Rs. 22.88 crore order from Tata Power

Ultracab (India) Limited receives Rs. 22.88 crore order from Tata Power

Patron of World Book of Records and Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma gets felicitated...

Patron of World Book of Records and Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma gets felicitated...