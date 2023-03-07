Born in Meerut, Abhinav Gautam created a distinct identity in Bollywood and appeared in many web series, movies, and TV series

New Delhi (India), March 6: It is said that talent is not dependent on any praise; there are very few people who have talent as a God-given gift, such as a talented actor like Abhinav Gautam. Abhinav is a seasoned actor, apart from being a good-natured person. That is the reason why the film is renowned; renowned filmmakers of the industry are taking him hand in hand. Without delay, let’s know all about Abhinav, which only Abhinav knows.

Abhinav Gautam is an actor and model in the Indian film and television industry. He was born on January 11, 1978, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has done his higher secondary education (12th grade) at the Government Inter College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Abhinav Gautam’s father’s name is Naresh Chandra Tyagi, and his mother’s name is Mridula Tyagi

Abhinav Gautam is an amazing actor and has a great screen presence. He was 1st runner up in Gladrags Manhunt (2001), Best Asian Model Title (2001), and the winner held in Istanbul, Turkey. Abhinav Gautam made his television debut with the serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani on Star One. He has also been seen in the Imlie on Star Plus; He played a politician character in the serial Sirf Tum on the Colors channel.

He has also played a Business Tycoon character as Vikrant Oberoi in Yeh Hain Chahatein on Star Plus; he has also worked in Apna Time Bhi Aayega on Zee TV and Jeev Maza Guntala on Colors Marathi. In 2022, he saw in Web Series The Great Indian Murder (2022), Roohaniyat season 2 Webseries (2022), and Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020). Abhinav made his Bollywood debut with the film Raksha Bandhan.

He has done commercial and print campaigns for Brylcreem, Standard Chartered Bank, Hockey India League, Idos app, V.I.P. Luggage, Big Cinema, SBI Bank, Godrej Interio, Mobilink, Sniper Sun Glasses USA(Brand Ambassador), Tata Indicom, Kalanjali(South) Midday, Sony Electronics, Roopam, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Star Health Insurance Campaign, Lodha Group Adfilm, Blue Cross Labs, Pran Potata Biscuits Tv Commercial. Abhinav Gautam worked with almost all the highly acclaimed and respected photographers in India, like Ashok Salian. Suresh Natrajan, Amol Jadhav, Dilip Bhatia, Israr Quarashi. Tarun Khiwal, Ram Bherwani, Raj Mistry, Rajesh Joshi, Ashima Nariyan, Nishant Nair. He has been part of many Fashion Shows and worked with leading Designers and choreographers.

He has done many Tvc with major production houses in India and Overseas Markets. Abhinav Gautam is the Face that can be spotted in a couple of music videos also for Hans Raj and Anuradha Podwals music videos. He has done a couple of serials and Short Films Also. Recently, the actor played a negative role as a bank officer for the first time in the new TV serial Dheere Dheere Se on Star Bharat. This character for Abhinav Gautam was totally a different experience; it was a unique role for him.

He is extremely dedicated to his character and looks forward to playing different roles like this in future also. Well, recently, he played a very different role as an NRI Professor in a new tv serial, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, on the Sony sab channel. At the same time, in a crime alert episodic show for the Dangal channel, he played a cunning Doctor. He recently played a negative character as a factory owner in the hit Tv show Nath Zawer ya Zanjeer, which is going on the Dangal channel. Some of his Upcoming projects are – Recently, Abhinav Gautam shot for a very good clothing brand campaign for an Ethnic clothing brand which is gonna be released soon alongside he recently shot for one refined oil brand, which is gonna be released soon. Right now, he is shooting for an Amazon mini tv web series, and also recently, he shot for a Telugu South film also.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.