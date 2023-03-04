Bollywood’s stylish costume designer Ragini Karan Singh is launching another new brand after “Spark”

New Delhi (India), March 3: The name of Bollywood fashion designer Ragini Karan Singh is a brand itself today. She is also preparing for a ramp walk show very soon regarding her costume.

Costume designer Ragini Karan Singh helps the actors get into their characters. She is not only one of the most popular stylists in Bollywood, but her work shows a difference and this is what sets her apart from other designers.

Note that costumes are considered an important part of the character in a film, serial, web series or show. The costume defines and expresses the characters of the performers. That’s why Ragini believes that costume designing is a challenging task in itself.

She designs costumes that help the audience relate to the character’s expressions.

Bollywood costume designer Ragini Karan Singh has a passion for designing clothes and has a lot of artistic ability.

In the field of fashion designing, Ragini Karan Singh has established an identity with her artistic talent. She is a down-to-earth designer with great clothing sense and creates skin-comfortable clothing keeping in mind the preferences of women of all age groups.

Since she holds a master’s degree in Fashion Designing from INFD Mumbai, she is well-versed in her craft. She is the founder and owner of the Spark brand and has taken the brand to great heights in the last 9 years. For the last almost a decade, the brand has been maintaining its credibility among customers.

Ragini Karan Singh believes that “A good sense of fashion and styling and vast knowledge of fabrics and patterns inspired me to pursue my career in fashion. Right from the beginning, I wanted to create an exclusive brand for women that Fits well on all types of bodies and is comfortable too.

Ragini is soon going to launch the clothing brand Athlesuire. She has created the Athlesuire brand (IRORUN) with a new concept. Ragini Karan Singh is a brand that brings stylish and trend-setting designs that women of all age groups can carry with great pride and confidence.

A lot of research has gone into crafting these garments so that they are skin-friendly, natural in colour, suit all skin types and provide comfort during workouts as well as day-to-day wear.

