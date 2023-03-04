Bollywood Critics Taran Adarsh launched the poster of First Hindi-Bhojpuri film “Maahi”

New Delhi (India), March 3: Katyayan Films Creation Banner The first look of the film “Maahi” was shared by Bollywood’s famous critics Taran Adarsh on social media through his Twitter and Facebook account, which is being highly praised.

This is happening for the first time in the Bhojpuri film world that so many big Bollywood critics have shared and appreciated a Bhojpuri film from their digital platform.

Talking about the rest of the poster, the poster cannot be compared with the poster of any Bhojpuri film because by looking at the poster, you must have understood how the film will be and how grand the film has been made.

In the film, apart from Anand Ojha, South’s wonderful actor Pradeep Rawat will be seen spreading his character as the main villain, and most importantly, your favourite Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua will be seen in a guest appearance in this film.

This Film will be the first film which is released all over the world for Bhojpuri cinema.

And this film will be released pan India in 5 other languages of the country (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Nepali) apart from Bhojpuri.

The film is produced under the banner of Katyayan Films Creation, produced by Arun Kumar Mishra and directed by Chandra Pant. The story of the film is written by Manish Kishore; the film is decorated with music by Om Jha, Abhishek Amol, and L. Laxmikant, and the cinematography of the film is done by Purushottam Pradhan.

Let us tell you that Chandra Pant is an excellent and settled director, he did the making of this film in a very good way, which you can see in the first look.

Many actors like Anand Ojha, Neeta Dhungana, Pradeep Rawat, Sanjay Pandey, Prashant Tamrakar, Naren Khadka, Ayaz Khan etc., will be seen in the lead roles in the film.

Film Title – MAAHI

Star Cast – Anand Ojha, Neeta Dhungana, Pradeep Rawat, Sanjay Pandey, Prashant Tamrakar, Naren Khadka, Aayaz Khan

Guest Appearance – Dinesh Lal Yadav @nirahua

Banner – Katyayan Films Creation

Directed By – Chandra Pant

Produced By – Arun Kumar Mishra

Co-Producer – Ruchi

Executive Producer – Dinesh Jyoti Pandey, Dhananjay Galani

Writer – Manish Kishor

Music – Om Jha, Abhishek Amol, L. Laxmikant

Action Director – Chandra Pant

Cinematography – Purushottam Pradhan

Post Production Studio – Ashleesha Entertainment (Kathmandu, Nepal) & Prime Focus (Mumbai, India)

Distributor – Katyayan Films Creation

