Blue Music Label launches their first foot-tapping song, Javed-Mohsin’s ‘Kaali Teri’ introducing Suraj Jumani featuring Riva Arora

New Delhi (India), January 21: ‘Kaali Teri’: Suraj Jumani & Riva Arora bring out their dance moves in this peppy number composed by Javed-Mohsin. Blue Music’s promotion has begun on a chartbuster note with the first single, ‘Kaali Teri’. Today, the makers released the peppy music video.

Suraj Jumani is all set to grab the attention as he will be the lead in his upcoming music video ‘Kaali Teri’. The song has Suraj focusing on his dance moves in an all Pink suit showing some stylish dance moves with a mix of tap dancing as he grooves to the beats with Riva Arora. The song shows that the duo truly compliments each other. The peppy song has a party vibe and is all things breezy. Suraj & Riva’s sizzling chemistry is only amping up the mood. Even the choreography looks fresh, and their hook step will definitely take over social media.

Suraj Jumani is an artist who is making his debut as an actor in Hindi cinema. He has earlier appeared in a song called ‘I Love Dubai’, which was a tribute to the beautiful city of Dubai starring Sania Mirza, Chris Gayle and many popular artists from Dubai. Speaking about his experience during ‘Kaali Teri’ Jumani stated, “He had a blast shooting with the Magical Duo of Bollywood Javed-Mohsin and is grateful to Director Mudassar Khan for making it so much easier and for bringing life to the track.”

Let’s not forget to mention the names who have been giving iconic songs to the music industry for many years. Javed-Mohsin, the popular duo, who are known for their incredible composed songs like Pal, Baarish Aayi Hai, Kabhii Tumhhe, Dhol Bajaa, I Love Dubai, Teri Bhabhi and so on. The composer duo have also won the most prestigious ‘IIFA’ & ‘Filmfare’ awards for ‘Kabhii Tumhhe’ song from Shershaah in 2022.

The song ‘Kaali Teri’ has been sung by Brijesh Shandilya, Ritu Pathak & Deane Sequeira. Composed by Javed- Mohsin & penned by Danish Sabri. The song has been directed and choreographed by OG Mudassar Khan.

YouTube link : https://youtu.be/8zbWY648_uo

