Bitica Shines brighter with new Listing declaration on Global Exchanges

Bibox is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers decentralized financial services to its users. It supports a wide variety of crypto currencies and crypto-assets as well as several features, functionalities, and services related to crypto trading. Bibox, the first AI-powered digital asset exchange, was established in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Bitforex is one of the world’s leading crypto currency exchanges as it is among the top 10 digital asset exchanges by the trading volume. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, registered in the Republic of Seychelles, and has independent operating teams in Germany, Estonia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and more. As of now, Bitforex has a user base of over 6 million people and a presence in over 200 countries. BitForex offers a simple & Easy user interface for spot trading.

Announcement Links:

BDCC/USDT will be available on BitForex soon, please stay tuned! BDCC was created in 2018, based on Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology that is owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai, UAE https://t.co/ldBRMoKG12@thebitica #BitForex #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/z3P3YSuezl — BitForex (@bitforexcom) December 7, 2022

BDCC/USDT will be available on Bibox soon.

Bitica Coin @thebitica created in 2018, it is based on Bitica Block Chain Smart Technology which is owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai (the first country to legalise Cryptocurreny).

OS:https://t.co/bqbM25ckWU pic.twitter.com/JKNRjFDEyE — Bibox (@Bibox365) December 6, 2022

