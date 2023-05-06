Bihar’s son Pranav Vatsa becomes the new face of Zee Music Company

New Delhi (India), May 5: After contributing several years to the Music Industry as a renowned Lyricist, Pranav Vatsa has appeared on various Music Platforms as an actor and singer for two-three years. Pranav Vatsa’s origin is Bhagalpur, Bihar; he started his journey fifteen years ago as a theater artist in the City of Dreams Mumbai. However, due to a less satisfactory response to his acting, he switched to being a lyricist for survival. His dedication and command over writing made him achieve several milestones as a lyricist. He became popular and got recognition as a lyricist after the release of the songs titled Birju and DJ Mere Gaana Baja De from the film Hey Bro in 2015. Since then, he has been seen doing multiple projects. One of his famous works, a music video KYUN NA AAYE was released two years back on Zee Music and featured Pranav Vatsa and Big Boss winner Tejaswi Prakash. Though the song was written and sung by Pranav Vatsa, people also praised him for his acting skills which again established him as an actor. Even after all the efforts, the song could not achieve the expected heights. Once again, Pranav Vatsa is back as a lyricist and an Actor and will be seen in a dance music video Dhuan Dhuan. This time he achieved his artistic goals through his popular song Dhuan Dhuan which crossed several views after its grand release on Zee Music company on 5th May 2023.

Song Link: https://youtu.be/eCXqMHPlaoE

Dhuan Dhuan is a dance music video featuring Pranav Vatsa and Ashram fame Tridha Choudhury. The song is sung by famous Singer Nakash Aziz, Lyrics by Pranav Vatsa, beautifully composed by Vivian Richard, Choreographed by Dev Thape, Directed by Dev Thape and Rishii Kumaar, DOP is Ankit Mishra and Ravi Paliwal, Edited by Manoj Magar, Creative Producer is Shruti Shukla, casting director Nikhil Choudhary, project designer is Santosh Kumar Sonu. The song is produced by Vinod Paliwal, Anwar Shaikh and Vrinda Bhandari under the Banners Kanisha Films Creations and We Are Events and Productions.

