Big Win For Absolute Barbecues At Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23: Absolute Barbecues, India’s leading barbeque restaurant chain, has won the prestigious and much-coveted Times Food and Nightlife Award 2023 in the Best Barbecue and Grill – Casual Dining category for their outlets in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune. One of the country’s most prestigious awards, the Times Food and Nightlife Awards recognize restaurants, cafes, pubs, and bars that are making waves in the industry with their fine tastes and fantastic gastronomic experiences.

Absolute Barbecues is a pioneer in India in promoting ‘DIY’ (Do-it-Yourself) cuisine with the concept of a live on-the-table grill and is today the largest casual dining brand in the country.

Commenting on this notable achievement, Mr Prosenjit Roy Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of Absolute Barbecues, said, “The Absolute Barbecues team is thrilled to have bagged the prestigious Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2023 in the casual dining category for our restaurants in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune. The assessment of the highly esteemed jury is a testament to Absolute Barbecues’ innovativeness and the uniqueness of the live-grill and DIY barbecue concept. We are proud to have established ourselves as one of the leading casual dining restaurant chains in the country. We are grateful for the immense enthusiasm and support we have received from our customers, and we look forward to strengthening this bond with them in the future.”

Absolute Barbecues has, in the past, won several awards, from Food Connoisseurs India Awards, TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, The Week’s Golden Plate Awards, Zomato, and Mouthshut.

Absolute Barbeques started its journey in 2013 at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. From day one, the restaurant became a topic of conversation in the foodie community and garnered the attention of customers. The brand has over 50 outlets across several cities in India and four outlets in the UAE and Qatar.

Wish-Grill is another exclusive offering at Absolute Barbecues, where the patrons can customise their dishes with a range of ingredients. One can also experience the kitchen at Absolute Barbecues’ exclusive live kitchen. Absolute Barbecues features BBQ starters, staple Indian and continental mains, desserts, and speciality dishes regularly, all unlimited. The ingredients are sourced carefully with precision to ensure the quality of the buffet.

The restaurant chain also has an online presence in the home delivery vertical known as AB’s Express, and it is available on all popular food delivery platforms. Customer centricity, quality food, friendly ambience, outstanding service, and value-for-money offerings have been the brand’s main success factors.

