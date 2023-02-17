Bharuch, Gujarat Leads The Way In Addressing Climate Change As An Encore To G20 Summit

New Delhi (India), February 15: As an endorsement & encore to India’s stand & leadership at the G20 summit, the BDMA (Bharuch District Management Association) representing Bharuch- Ankleshwar belt in Gujarat; the largest manufacturing hub in India organized a two-day national level summit on addressing global challenges.

The unanimity expressed by businesses in Bharuch belt which houses over 16000 manufacturing units, in endorsing India’s stand on working towards a sustainable future was noteworthy. The event was a grand success under the guidance of Shri Tushar Sumera, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate Bharuch and the leadership of BDMA President Shri Harish Joshi.

The 2 day event had a lineup of stalwart speakers like V V Suryarau Group President Reliance Industries, Arvind Agarwal Retired IAS Former Chief Secretary Gujarat State, Pankaj Joshi IAS MD GNFC Ltd, Paresh Sheth CEO & Director CASI New York, Maulik Mehta CEO & ED Deepak Nitrate Ltd, Ravi Kapoor CMD Heubach India Pvt Ltd, Ashish Garg Sr. President Grasim Industries Limited, Raj Tiwari Wholetime Director UPL Limited, Parag Sheth CMD Ambika Salt, Kamlesh Udani CMD Lewens Labs Ltd, Sunil Parekh Advisor Zydus Lifesciences & Jubilant Bhartia Group and Founder Chair Pan IIT Gujarat Alumni Association.

While the event covered a host of topics including Leadership in times of global turmoil and political turmoil, Energizing India’s pathway to green energy, Artificial Intelligence & Digital Innovation, ESG Challenges & Opportunities, Aligning Local Challenges with Global Competitiveness & Inspiring stories from Bharuch businesses.

The topics of ESG (Environment Social & Governance) Challenges and Opportunities presented by Paresh Sheth from CASI New York and the opening remarks setting the pace of the event by Sunil Parekh Advisor Zydus Lifesciences & Jubilant Bhartia Group were favorites and took the center stage with the dignitaries present. Also the speech by Mr. Suryarao Group President of Reliance Industries was of high interest.

The Other prominent companies present included Siemens, Lewens Labs, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Strategy Garage, Nuvama Group, HrFin Services Llp, IGFR International, BEIL Infrastructure Ltd, Deccan Fine chemicals India Pvt Ltd, UPL University, Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, ABB India Ltd, Ernst & Young, GNFC, Sajjan India Ltd, Higher Education Support Trust, Reine Life Sciences, Vihita Chem Pvt Ltd, JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Konverj Zeus India. The event was held at Hyatt Place Bharuch, Gujarat.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)