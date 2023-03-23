 BEVU BELLA UGADI (Ugadi Pachadi in Karnataka)
BEVU BELLA UGADI (Ugadi Pachadi in Karnataka)

Vishal Jasani
Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
article-image

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Bevu Bella literally means neem leaves and jaggery and is a preparation made on the occasion of the auspicious Kannada new year. Pavithra Halkatti, Businesswoman, Lawyer, Educationist & Philanthropist, share her recipe for the occasion. “The ingredients used in Bevu Bella Ugadi symbolise different emotions/experiences – happiness, anger, sadness, fear, disgust, and surprise. Having this Ugadi Pachadi on New Year’s day signifies that we should accept all emotions and experience tranquillity.”

 RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

– 1 tbsp Neem Flowers

– 4 tbsp Jaggery

– 3 Green chillies

– 1-2 Raw Mangoes, chopped

– Tamarind juice as per taste

– Water as required

– Salt to taste

– Coconut, grated or finely chopped (optional)

 METHOD

– Take a large bowl with chopped raw mangoes and green chillies.

– Add Neem Flowers and grated Coconut.

– Now add Salt, Jaggery, and Tamarind juice and mix all ingredients well with the required quantity of water.

– Add grated/ chopped Coconut and mix well.

– The Bevu Bella Ugadi is ready to serve.

