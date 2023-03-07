Best Astrologer in India 2023 Swami Ramanand Guruji awarded by Bollywood Singer Kumar Sanu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Awards are a token of appreciation and recognition for highly influential persons. Famous Astrologer Shri Manopravesh Guruji Swami Ramanand ji was awarded as Best astrologer in India 2023 by Bollywood Singer, Celebrity Kumar Sanu.

Swamy ramananda guruji is a well-known spiritual guru, Yogi, mystic, telepathy expert and the best astrologer In India. Swamiji is an expert In manopravesh vidya. He can send the thought and receive the thought from another person.

Swamiji is the one and only person in the world doing the ancient Manopravesh vidya.

He is also the best Indian astrologer, spiritual healer, past life regression expert, and mystic.

Swamiji spent most of his life in the Himalayan forest in search of the Yoga vidya. He learnt Vedas, Upanishad, Siddhis, Yoga, Jyothish, and Meemamsa shastras well. He also learnt

Chakra vidya, Mantra sadhana and mantra vidya became a master through all these years.

Guruji solved many problems related to Mind to Mind connections like relations, love, marriage, differences between husband and wife and so on.

Guruji can solve every problem which is related to the Mind.

He has helped people by teaching telepathy from all over the globe. There are many people who are currently studying from Manopravesh expert Swami Ramananda guruji.

According to Guruji, telepathy can be done by Agna Chakra, which is called the third eye in Yoga Shastra.

With over 35 years of experience, Swamiji helped many people across the world from the USA, UK, MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE, AUSTRALIA, INDONESIA, DUBAI AND HONG KONG.

Swamiji is running a trust and helping poor and underprivileged people with his kindness. Swami Ramananda Guruji is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Horoscope Reading, Tarot reading, Gemstones, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu, and Rudraksha suggestions. He is a top Master of Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy.

Furthermore, he holds mastery in Yogic healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, and Crystal therapy. He recommends people according to their birth chart and often encourages them to visit temples, offers prayers, and undertake Shantihomam rituals and works.

Swamiji also runs an ashram which is majorly into charity activities along with providing food, Vidyadan and Vaidyadan for every occasion. Owing to his vast popularity, many NRIs, bureaucrats, government officials, diplomats, IT professionals, and doctors visit him for advice and guidance.

Those looking for the best astrologer in London have to look no further, as Swami RamanandaGuruji is the right choice for all.

Without a doubt, Swamiji’s excellence in astrology is perfect for this award today.

Contact Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swamiji Website: http://www.swamyramanandji.com

Swamiji Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090164328463&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Swamiji Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/LTOYUDcbM_U

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.