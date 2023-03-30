Bengaluru’s leading F&B Company – OIEPL Food & Beverages hosts it’s Monthly R&R Program

Over 150 employees were recognized & awarded for their exemplary work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: With a goal to help create programs that inspire and celebrate employees, OIEPL Food & Beverages, conducted the monthly Employee Rewards & Recognition programme to reach out to their valued onsite front-line staff to recognize their hard work while motivating them to excel in their personal and overall well-being.

Established with a perspective to transform the passion for food & beverages into an authentic dining experience, OIEPL operates a chain of casual dining restaurants in Bangalore and has over 150 employees. The majority of the company’s employees participated in the event & 24 outstanding employees from various functions were rewarded for their exemplary work & dedication toward the organization.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Kamal Jalan Director, of OIEPL Food & Beverages said, “The award ceremony is not only a mark of appreciation towards our employees but also helps instill a culture of motivation and celebration in their work environment, thus ensuring that employee engagement levels in the company are consistently high & moving towards the right goals.

This recognition of its employees signifies the organization’s unflinching commitment to achieving excellence in the development and management of its Human Resources, by acknowledging employee efforts, increasing employee engagement, encouraging focused learning and development, providing career and growth opportunities, and building employee welfare.

Some of the key criteria on which the organization assessed the employee positions included Captains, Bartenders, Stewards, Valet Supervisors & Guest Relationship Executives.

“It is an outcome of our “People First” approach which is the guiding philosophy behind the entire gamut of HR policies & helps build an enabling and engaging progressive work culture”, added Mr. Jalan.

About OIEPL Food & Beverages:

OIEPL Food & Beverages was established with a perspective to transform the passion for food & beverages into an authentic casual dining experience. The unique ability to connect with people and share with them that passion, took the enterprise further to bring some of the best restaurants & dining experiences to the people of Bangalore. OIEPL operates theme-based restaurants – The Black Pearl & The Boozy Griffin in Marathahalli & Gold Rush Brews in Krishnarajapura in east Bengaluru.

Our passion for customer satisfaction is rooted in our experience and our aim is to provide the finest culinary experience to the customers. By blending our grassroots expertise with a fierce commitment to quality, we bring unparalleled service to the foodies of the town.

The Black Pearl

https://blackpearlmarathahalli.com/booking/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.