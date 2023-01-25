Believe it or not but the world is a part of 2 different energies, good and evil, What happens when they collide? VASH, being the most awaited film is finally releasing on 17th Feb, 2023

Star Cast of the film: Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, Niilam Panchaal and Janki Bodiwala.

January 24: Janki Bodiwala started her career with Chhello Divas and has delivered hits like Tamburo, Chhutti Jashe Chhakka, Naadi Dosh.

Hitu Kanodia, son of Naresh Kanodia, started his career as child artist has acted in over 100 Gujarati films.

Hiten Kumar’s commercial hit Desh Re Joya Dada Pradesh is very well known. Also hosted a couple of shows on VTV.

Niilam Paanchal, is an Indian television actress who won special award for her film Hellaro. Appeared in Hamari Devrani, Lajwanti, Ishqbaaz and many more.

Its a psychology thriller. Film is based on the concept of VASHIKARAN. Director Krishnadev Yagnik is known for his super hit films since the time of Chhello Divas followed by Shu Thayu, Karsandas Pay and Use, Naadi Dosh, Raado. Krishnadev Yagnik has tried to evolve the industry by introducing this new genre of the film.

Kalpesh Soni and Krunal Soni are also making their debut as producers along with Nilay chotai who has been with Krishnadev Yagnik since years and Dipen Patel.

All the producers are extremely excited to present this film to the audience. https://youtu.be/xTEVWl3wqBI

